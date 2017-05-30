EDITORIAL: Memorial Day, 2017… Part One

I’ll be heading for the Albuquerque airport later today, to catch a flight to Juneau, Alaska. A couple of days later, my family and I will board a ferry operated by the state-run Alaska Marine Highway, for an 80-mile ride to Haines, Alaska.

Haines, Alaska: Population 1,374. Elevation 36 feet.

Many years ago, Clarissa and I purchased an acre of vacant property near Paradise Cove — with the idea that we would one day make our home in Haines, looking out at this view:

Those plans didn’t pan out. We ended up moving to Pagosa Springs instead, and we sold the Haines property to purchase our first house here — the old Catholic church near the corner of Third and Lewis, which had been converted some years prior into a residential home.

It was painful for Clarissa, to give up the dream of living on Paradise Cove.

For me, it was a relief to let it go. Although the cove itself was scenic and peaceful, I didn’t like the community of Haines. Too divided and contentious. Some communities are just that way — there’s always some kind of fight going on.

Eventually, Clarissa and I also had to give up on our marriage. After 36 years together, we argued our way through a somewhat messy divorce and began our separate lives, estranged and alienated. The lines of communication were severed. During the next 7 years, I think we had only one meaningful face-to-face conversation.

Last year, Clarissa was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and the family moved her back to Pagosa to spend her final months around children and grandchildren. A few days before she passed, the two of us somehow managed a conversation — an attempt to tie up some loose ends, and make amends. The attempt was not entirely successful. Too much water under the bridge.

Clarissa requested that her ashes be scattered on the beach at Paradise Cove. Thus, the upcoming family trip to Haines, scheduled for Clarissa’s birthday.

Two of the grandchildren who will help spread the ashes on the beach are the daughters of Chris and Ursala: Amelie and Simone Haas. They had witnessed Clarissa’s struggle with cancer first-hand — the flow of natural healers through the house, the complicated food-based alternative treatments, the meditations and chanting, the “good days” when healing seemed to be taking hold, the “bad days” when the end appeared all too close at hand. I can’t say what memories Amelie and Simone will retain from that experience. Most certainly, they have been exposed to the idea of death, in a very intimate fashion.

Or at least, to the idea of death, when it comes to a person “naturally.”

Perhaps death has a different impact on us, when it results from acts of violence?

Yesterday, May 29, I packed Amelie and Simone into the van and headed for Vista Boulevard, where a modest gathering of community supporters were planning to dedicate Veterans Memorial Park — an ambitious project undertaken a few years back by a group of veterans, with the idea of honoring fallen members of the U.S. military. The project has been supported by the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association and by the Archuleta County commissioners, as well as by numerous private individuals, both veterans and non-veterans alike.

On the drive over, Amelie — age 7 — wanted to know why this place was going to be called a “park,” when the veterans had no plans to install a playground — no swing set, no slides, no monkey bars. We had a thoughtful conversation about the meaning of the word, “park.”

When we arrived, 20 minutes early, we found the parking lot already full, and we were directed by members of the San Juan Mounted Patrol to an overflow parking area across the street. Little Simone — age 2 — wondered why cowboys were directing traffic. That made for another thoughtful conversation.

The event organizers had arranged several tents on the dusty ridge that runs the length of the new park — including one large tent capable of seating about 60 people. Near the large tent was the flagpole, which would later be the focus of our attention. But first, we had the chance to hear a series of short speeches about the meaning of Memorial Day, and about the ongoing efforts to create Veterans Memorial Park.

Here, we are listening to Pagosa Mayor Don Volger:

“They were devoted to this country, what it stands for. And those red stripes on the flag? They are not there merely for color. They are there because they mean blood was shed, for this country, for our freedom. So we can be here in this beautiful place, and not under threat of persecution. We have been protected by them. And they deserve our honor and our praise, and we must never forget. We must remember.

“And many are forgetting, in this day and age. They get wrapped up in other stuff, and in themselves, instead of thinking about our country and the people who gave their lives. And those who were more fortunate, and who are here today.”

Perhaps the Mayor had noticed that nearly everyone in attendance at the Monday afternoon event was over the age of 60. No more than a handful of children were present among the 150 or so community members.

Many who had turned out for the dedication were obviously veterans — dressed in their uniforms, or in plain clothes — and many more were related to veterans, living or dead. The Master of Ceremonies, Dick Fortier, asked the veterans — in or out of uniform — to please give a military salute during the presentation of the flag, the airplane fly-over, the firing of the rifles, and the singing of the Star Spangled Banner.

The two girls and I had settled ourselves east of the flagpole, close to the honor guard and opposite the main tent — a position that I judged would offer some photographic opportunities. The bugler, Ron Gustafson, played Reveille and then Taps on a specially-equipped bugle, and then the honor guard hefted their rifles to offer the three-volley salute.

Neither the girls nor I realized how close we were, to the honor guard… and how deafening the sound would be, from those six military rifles…

Read Part Two, tomorrow…