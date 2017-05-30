Delta Fine Arts Guild Issues Call to Artist of All Ages

By Rae-Ann Simmons

The Delta Fine Arts Guild is calling all artists (students 6-18 and adults) to submit up to 3 pieces of original art (not in DFA’s previous shows) in Delta Fine Art’s 2017 Annual Art Show Show. Dates of the show are June 22, 23 & 24 (Thursday through Saturday) at Bill Heddles Recreation Center in Delta.

Entry deadline is June 7.

The DFA show is open to all artists and photographers on the Western slope. Prizes and ribbons will be awarded by our guest judge Bev Lee from Grand Junction. Entry form and prospectus can be downloaded at deltafineartsguild.org; for more information email Linda Aubery at ljaubery@gmail.com or call 970-765-5034.

Delta Fine Arts is hosting their annual art show 8am-7pm June 22-23, and 8am-3pm June 24 with reception 3pm-5pm at Heddles Recreation Center in Delta. This non-juried show features 2 dimensional all media and 3 dimensional art created by students 6-18 years of age through adult artists ranging from novice to professional.

The public is invited to view our show free of charge. For more information, please visit deltafineartsguild.org or call Linda Aubery at 970-765-5034.