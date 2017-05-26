EDITORIAL: Of Managers and Moratoriums, Part Four

Read Part One

I had the pleasure of attending a day-long community planning workshop at the Ross Aragon Community Center yesterday, May 25, led by some out-of-towners connected with “Smart Growth America” — a program that promotes ‘sustainable’ communities. About 30 local citizens attended the workshop, representing several government agencies, businesses, and organizations. I’ll be sharing some insights from that event next week.

For most of the past century, here in America, community leaders have made the case that “economic growth” is the key to a community’s overall welfare, and especially in the past 50 years local governments have assumed that it’s their proper role to subsidize that economic growth with tax revenues.

But the world is changing, as we were reminded by consultant John Robert Smith at yesterday’s workshop. The question for the moment, in Pagosa Springs, is whether we can change with it… or if, in fact, we would prefer to change in a different way from what’s typically going on in America.

For example, let’s take a look at impact fees. Time for a new policy?

As noted previously in this article series, numerous members of the community gave testimony at the Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting on May 18, during the consideration of Ordinance 856. That ordinance, which was ultimately ‘tabled’ for further study, would have created a temporary moratorium on the Town’s impact fees.

Sometimes, a government board allows public comment and then simply ignores everything they’ve heard from the taxpayers — and move ahead as planned, just as if no one had offered any testimony at all. That did not seem to be the case at the May 18 meeting. I had the sense that the Council had actually listened to the public’s comments, and taken them into consideration.

Here’s a sampling of Council comments, following the public testimony.

Council member Nicole DeMarco:

“I appreciate everyone coming in and being engaged on this issue. I’m not ‘pro-impact-fees’ but I am ‘anti-moratorium.’ I think this needs to be a policy decision, and needs to reflect our beliefs about [the essential nature of] impact fees. I don’t think it should be a ‘clearance sale.’

“And I also think, getting on the same page with the County is imperative, for all the reasons that were stated [by the audience.] I think we need to have a work session with the County, on creating a cohesive policy on impact fees.”

Council member Mat deGraaf:

“It’s so important, for me, to hear what you [members of the public] are thinking, and what you are going through.

“I really think, before we throw out the impact fees, I would like to revisit the data from the 2006 [Impact Fee] study. If that data is flawed, and if that’s what we are basing our impact fees on, then I think we should look at that first, before we just toss these things out.”

Council member David Schanzenbaker:

“I don’t see a moratorium as an intelligent way to try and gather data. To simply create a ‘give away’ for whatever period you set, you’re going to get increased development — because anyone who is planning to develop is going to try and get in that window. As soon as the window closes, you’re going to have a drop. That’s just common sense.

“I’m totally open to the idea that our study is 11 years old, and was done prior to the Great Recession. So we’re beyond due for a new study.

“When you get a study done, your results are largely dependent upon the assumptions you provide to the consultant. So we need to provide assumptions that will help us arrive at more [equity between residential and commercial development.]”

Council member Tracy Bunning:

“I too appreciate everybody coming in, and I got some new insights tonight, listening to your comments, that I hadn’t really considered in depth prior to our giving instructions to staff to come up with this ordinance.

“I agree, after listening to you, that the length of time being proposed here is not sufficient to really give us any kind of idea whether impact fees should remain or whether they should go. And I agree with the other Council members. I’m not ‘anti-impact-fees.’ I think we need to utilize impact fees, but they have to be collected fairly.”

Mayor Don Volger:

“The reason that we’d brought this issue forward is because we’d heard from a lot of you that impact fees discourage development. I don’t think anyone will disagree, that that’s what we heard from you. I would like to find out if it does. Because I want to support reasonable development in our community. That means more jobs, more tax revenue, a healthier community. That’s what I want to see. I want to see more [development] downtown.

“The inequity between Archuleta County and downtown is difficult… If we don’t eliminate our fees to establish equity with the County, then we’re going to have to take some time and negotiate with the County, to see if we can get them to cooperate with some kind of impact fees that will be equitable.”

In the end, Council member John Egan made a motion to table Ordinance 856, to allow the Council to apply additional scrutiny to the entire question of impact fees. I presume part of the additional work would include discussions with the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners, to see if the BOCC is willing to consider creating a “level playing field” — since the County does not currently assess any impact fees whatsoever.

A member of the audience blurted out, “Don’t take too long. You won’t get a single building permit until you make a decision one way or the other.”

Probably a reasonable assumption. But maybe, reaching the correct decision about impact fees is more important that promoting the next development project?The motion to table passed unanimously.

Mayor Don Volger wrapped up the discussion this way:

“Well, that was interesting, wasn’t it?”

I would have to agree. In my twelve years of covering Town Hall meetings, I can’t recall a more thoughtful exchange — between the taxpaying public and Town Council, and among the Council members themselves — on such a policy issue.

It sounds to me like the Town Council truly wants to understand the full implications of their current impact fee policy, before they make a decision to change it.

Gives me hope for the future.