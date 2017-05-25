LPEA Workshop to Explore Renewable Energy

To further the discussion about the opportunities and challenges of integrating renewable/distributed electricity generation into the cooperative’s resource mix, La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) will host a new “2.0” informational session, Thursday, June 8 from 5 to 7pm at LPEA’s Durango headquarters, 45 Stewart St. (Bodo Park).

Reservations are required.

“Our first workshop in April generated a great deal of discussion, and we’re looking to continue the effort,” said Dan Harms, manager of rates, technology and energy policy, who will lead the workshop.

During this free informational session, members will learn more about LPEA’s ongoing efforts to support local renewable projects. Representatives from Tri-State Generation and Transmission, LPEA’s principal power supplier, will be present to discuss and clarify the role renewable generation plays in its electricity generation mix – now and in the future. Insight into the state of the current energy market will also be on the agenda.

“At LPEA we continued to be enthused about new technology,” said Mike Dreyspring, LPEA CEO. “How your power is supplied is evolving. We want to keep everyone informed.”

LPEA is a distribution cooperative, which manages the infrastructure that transports electricity within its service area to the end user – homeowners and businesses in La Plata and Archuleta counties. To provide reliable energy to its members, LPEA has a long-term contract with Tri-State Generation and Transmission to supply 95 percent of its power requirements.

“Tri-State has been moving steadily to incorporate more renewable generation into its mix,” said Harms. “With projects coming online this year, more than 25 percent of Tri-State’s resource mix will be from renewable generation, plus the company will be retiring its Nucla and Craig I coal generation plants in Colorado.”

The workshop will review LPEA’s effort to increase its 5 percent leeway to purchase power outside of Tri-State, as well as recent efforts made toward increasing hosting capacity for additional rooftop solar.

“The guiding question for this workshop will be ‘If utility scale renewables are priced comparably to traditional generation, why not transition to renewables now?’” said Harms. “We will also further explore LPEA member preference between local renewable projects versus large scale installations by Tri-State.”

To reserve a seat at the workshop, RSVP to Sue Maxwell, 970.382.7170 or smaxwell@lpea.coop.

LPEA, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative established in 1939, provides to its more than 30,000 members, with in excess of 42,000 meters, safe, reliable electricity at the lowest reasonable cost, while being environmentally responsible.