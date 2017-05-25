LIBRARY NEWS: Meet Our New Adult Services Librarian

The Ruby Sisson Memorial Library is delighted to introduce Brad Glover, who has been hired as your new adult services and technology librarian. He was on the job last week. Now he has returned to Montana to pick up his wife, Whitney, two young sons aged almost two and three, and their possessions, for the move to Pagosa.

He starts work full time next Tuesday, May 30.

Brad comes to us with impressive credentials. He is proficient in Spanish after living in Puerto Rico for four years on active duty in the Coast Guard, and in Peru on a church mission. He’s highly qualified in high-tech hardware and software, including social media. His experience includes six years as a library assistant with the Boise Public Library’s adult services division, presenting library programs and classes in computer literacy, genealogy, book clubs, author visits and e-book training. He also served for two years as a backup interlibrary loan specialist, and collaborated with educators, other community partners and volunteers on workshops, programs and databases.

He has a master of library and information science degree from San Jose State, and a BS in political science from Boise State.

Having grown up in Idaho and now living in Montana, Brad said he immediately fell in love with our town when he came here for his job interview. “I love mountains, trees and lakes,” he said. “For me, home is where the mountains are.”

As a librarian, Brad says he believes in working with all segments of the community including nonprofits, small businesses, veterans and Spanish outreach. He’s also eager to entice people who don’t use the library to come in to see what’s here to help them. “If you need a resource, let us know and we will find a way to get it for you,” he promised.

“We are excited to have Brad join our team,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “We know that his experience and talents will greatly benefit our library and, in turn, our community.”

Please stop by to meet Brad and welcome him and his family to Pagosa.

Library closure

Your library will be closed Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day.

Activities calendars available

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions – kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Two new full-time staff

With Brad Glover, our new adult services librarian, on the job, we now look forward to welcoming Paige Shook, who will become our new early literacy librarian in early June. As soon as Brad and Paige get their feet on the ground, our regular programming will resume – with some new creative and fun ideas they will bring to your library.

Teen role-playing today

The free role-playing game for 7th-12th graders takes place today (Thursday, May 25) from 4-5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Senior Book Club tomorrow

This free book lovers group meets on the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30 a.m. – noon. Tomorrow (Friday, May 26) they will discuss “Girl Underwater” by Claire Kells. For more information, contact Marilyn Stroud at Bakestroud@aol.com.

Adult learning

Our new free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) program takes place every Monday (except Memorial Day and other holidays) from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Stop by and let Mark help you with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens every Tuesday from 4–5:30 p.m. for teens in the 7th-12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. Please note no Tech Time on Tuesdays in May.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30–10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

DVDs

“La La Land” won the best actress Academy Award. “Lion” was nominated for six Academy Awards. “House” is the complete season three. “Enemy of the State” stars Will Smith and Gene Hackman. “Man in the Middle” is a wartime drama. “The Odyssey” is the Homer epic mini-series. “The Paradise” is a rags to riche story in Victorian England. “And Still I Rise” celebrates the life of Maya Angelou. “A Dog’s Purpose” is a family story. “Heart of the World” features Colorado’s National Parks. We have three Great Courses DVDs – “Buddhism,” “Fundamentals of Photography” and “Nutrition Made Clear.” We also have “Learning Spanish: How to Understand and Speak a New Language.”

Large print

“The Last Chance Olive Ranch” by Susan Wittig Albert is a China Bayles mystery. “One Perfect Lie” by Lisa Scottoline is a mystery. “Ginny Moon” by Benjamin Ludwig features an autistic child. “Walking on My Grave” by Carolyn Hart is a Death on Demand mystery. “The Broken Road” by Richard Paul Evans grants a man a second chance. “The Delight of Being Ordinary” by Roland Merullo imagines a road trip with the Pope and the Dalai Lama. “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman follows two isolated people coming together to do good.

Thrillers, mysteries and suspense

“Amberlough” by Lara Elena Donnelly is a clandestine espionage story. “The Fifth Petal” by Brunonia Barry is a suspense tale set in Salem.

Other novels

“One of the Boys” by Daniel Magariel is the story of young brothers and their abusive father. “The Mermaid’s Daughter” by Ann Claycomb features a soprano with phantom pains and an obsession with the sea. “No One is Coming to Save Us” by Stephanie Powell Watts follows an extended African American family and their colliding visions of the American Dream. “Idaho” by Emily Ruskovich exposes the mysterious and shocking act that fractured a family.

How-to and self-help

“Scholarship Handbook 2017” by College Board explains 2,400 programs offering private, federal and state money. “The Whole30 Cookbook” by Melissa Hartwig provides 150 recipes for people in her Whole30 program. “The Pueblo Food Experience Cookbook” by Roxanne Swentzell and Patricia M. Perea takes you back to the food of the Pueblo peoples of New Mexico.

Other nonfiction

“Last Hope Island” by historian Lynne Olson tells how Britain became the base for exiled leaders of Europe to reclaim their continent from Hitler. “Lonely Planet China” helps you plan and enjoy your trip. “The Perfect Pass” by S.C. Gwynne tells how two unknown coaches revolutionized American football. “Stealing Fire” by Steven Kotler and Jamie Wheal shows how Silicon Valley, Navy SEALS and maverick scientists are revolutionizing the way we live and work.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the Home Page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week we thank Carol and Roger Sheets, Lisa Pilgrim and our anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is why so few engage in it.” – Henry Ford, (1863-1947), American industrialist and sponsor of the assembly line technique of mass production.

Website

