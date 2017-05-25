EDITORIAL: Of Managers and Moratoriums, Part Three

Read Part One

Whomever the Pagosa Springs Town Council hires as their new Town Manager to replace Mr. Greg Schulte when he departs in September, we can hope the replacement is familiar with rural communities in southwest Colorado… or at least has experience with rural communities in general.

We have our own peculiar ways of doing things, here in Archuleta County. And the Town’s impact fees are a fine example.

Archuleta County stretches across 867,000 acres, with National Forest taking up about 422,000 acres and Southern Ute tribal lands occupying another 126,000 acres. About 31 percent of the county is in private ownership; that’s about 271,000 acres.

I created this little map of “Pagosa Springs” back in 2010, when I was writing an article about Pagosa’s agricultural heritage.

The Red color indicates higher-density urban development; the Pink areas are low-density suburban areas. These areas are where nearly all of us live, if we pay property taxes to the Archuleta County government.

Here’s a similar map, showing where those urban-suburban areas are situated within the larger county.

And here’s another map. The Yellow color shows the lands in Archuleta County zoned for agricultural activities; I’ve included the 126,000 mostly agricultural acres belonging to the Southern Ute tribe.

The map, rough though it is, pretty clearly suggests that about 40 percent of Archuleta County — around 400,000 acres — is suitable for “Agriculture,” and only about 5 percent is zoned “Commercial” or “Residential.”

Here’s one more map, showing the part of Archuleta County where the Town collects “impact fees” on new construction — fees ranging from about $3,100 per new apartment unit, up to almost $500,000 for a new Walmart discount store. The dark blue area is the Town of Pagosa Springs, where these impact fees are collected.

The rest of the map shows the areas where no impact fees are collected.

When Mayor Don Volger opened the discussion about a possible “impact fee moratorium” at the May 18 Council meeting, Town Manager Greg Schulte introduced the proposal — Ordinance 856 — this way:

“In my report, I do note what I consider the most salient points, and obviously this is for discussion. And since it’s the first reading of an ordinance, you will want to take public testimony on this. We do have a few people signed up for that.”

The audience was, in fact, packed full of local citizens. I can’t say they had all come to hear the moratorium discussion, but based on the number of people who ended up testifying, we can probably guess that this particular ordinance had generated most of the audience interest.

Mr. Schulte:

“But, we have two section of the ordinance that are of the most importance.”

Those would be the sections that defined the timeframe a developer would have to work within, in order to qualify for the fee waiver… basically, a 6-month window to apply for a building permit, and then a 12-month window to complete at least 70 percent of the project. Failure to meet the 70-percent-completion goal would invalidate the fee waiver.

“The notion was that this would be a temporary moratorium to incentivize folks to make haste with their projects.” The waivers would disappear, and we’d be back to the same old same old.

Generally speaking, the members of the audience who had signed up to testify — mainly members of the construction and real estate industries — urged the Council to give developers and builders a much longer timeframe within which to carefully design their project, jump through the tricky financing hoops, win Town government approvals, and get the project at least partially completed. The moratorium lengths suggested by the audience were more in the 3-year range.

Developer Kelly Dunn was one of the people who had sparked this moratorium discussion, when he told the Council, last winter, that he was unable make his storage unit project pencil when faced with impact fees of approximately $142,000.

Mr. Dunn:

“Thanks for having this meetings and considering this ordinance. I think we need a moratorium. I think the time limit is much too short. If this ordinance is approved at the second reading on June 6, we will have only about 140 business days to get through everything we need to get through, to start a project. We just heard that the Town Planning Commission has canceled their next meeting? They’re short a person? It’s going to be difficult to get anything through [the red tape.]

“I would really encourage you to go to a minimum of 36 months to see what this moratorium is really going to do. It’s going to take a lot of time to get through the financing, planning, architectural drawings.”

“And I would also encourage you to apply the moratorium to both commercial and residential. If you are going to put out a sign that says, ‘We are open for business; come and join us’ — that is going to help with sales tax and everything else.”

Mr. Dunn is here talking about the practical end of things. How long it takes to get a project out of the ground… the presumed need for both commercial and residential development in the town… the money that flows into a municipal government via increased sales taxes, when the economy is friendly and flourishing…

Then, we have the more philosophical considerations. The value judgments we don’t even notice we’re making… the questions of equity and fairness and favoritism… the difficult balancing act that pits personal, individualistic wealth against the overall health of our local society.

I’ve often argued in these pages that “growth” in Archuleta County has benefitted only certain select segments of the community. After 35 years of roller coaster growth, and a county-wide population increase of more than 450 percent, many working class families can no longer afford to live here, or else survive by the skin of their teeth.

If “impact fees” are in fact a mechanism that inhibits growth, then maybe I should be their biggest advocate?

But let’s listen to the Town Council, as they agree to ‘table’ the proposed moratorium and to prepare for a deeper, perhaps more philosophical discussion about impact fees.

