Community Invited to Veterans Memorial Park Groundbreaking

By Karin Daniels

The Board of Directors for the Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County (VMPAC) is pleased to invite the community to the ground breaking for the first phase of this exciting park project. Please join us on Monday, May 29, beginning at 1:00pm for a ceremony and celebration at the site, located north of U.S. Highway 160 on Vista Blvd.

The VMPAC is proud to celebrate the commencement of our mission to develop and maintain a Memorial Park in honor of all past, present and future Veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States of America; to be a place for Veterans, their families and the public to remember, reflect and contemplate the sacrifices of these individuals; and to serve as an educational venue.

Fundraising efforts have been on-going since the organization received its tax-exempt status as a 501(c)19 in 2013. Design work began even earlier as Archuleta County, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association and members of the organizing committee settled on a site and reached cooperative agreements that would allow the development of a Memorial in a park setting that residents, visitors and the public in general can enjoy.

The VMPAC sincerely looks forward to sharing this occasion, providing information on this project, and obtaining input on how we, as a community, move forward from here.