Colorado Ninth Graders will Take PSAT 8/9 Next Year

Colorado ninth-graders will take the PSAT 8/9 as the statewide assessment in English language arts and math beginning in the spring of 2018, replacing the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) tests in those subjects for the ninth grade.

This spring the Colorado Legislature passed House Bill 17-1181, which amended the high-school testing requirements and replaced the assessments with one that is aligned to the Colorado Academic Standards as well as to the 10th-grade assessment. The PSAT 10 that high school sophomores have taken for the past two years is required to be aligned with the state’s college entrance exam that 11th graders take – the SAT.

The legislation aligned Colorado’s English language arts and math assessments into a cohesive suite through the 11th grade. The PSAT 8/9, PSAT 10 and SAT will provide the state, districts and schools with a longitudinal, evidence-based assessment system that measures growth in relation to essential college and career readiness.

“Providing students with aligned assessments will help them determine what they need to work on through their high school years so they can be better prepared to graduate high school ready for college or careers,” said Katy Anthes, Colorado’s education commissioner.

Results from the PSAT 8/9 show students whether they are on track for college and informs them about areas for improvement. Students over 13 can share their scores with Khan Academy to create personalized practice experiences.

CDE staff is currently working with the College Board to add the PSAT 8/9 for ninth grade to the existing state contract.

Students in grades three through eight, in both conventional and charter schools, will continue to take the CMAS English language arts and math assessments. Students in grades five, eight and eleven will continue to annually take the CMAS science assessments, and students in grades four, seven and eleven will continue to take the CMAS social studies assessments on a sampling basis.