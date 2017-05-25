​​Colorado Search and Rescue Card: a Good Investment

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) reminds Colorado residents and visitors that summer means more people will participate in the wide variety of outdoor activities our state has to offer. Now is the perfect time to purchase your Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue (CORSAR) card.

County sheriff department volunteers conducted over 1,740 search and rescue missions last year in Colorado, an increase of 85 incidents over the previous year. These dedicated volunteer teams work throughout the state year-round to help people who are lost, hurt or in danger, and the cost of each mission is often in the thousands of dollars.

By purchasing a CORSAR card you are contributing to Colorado’s Search and Rescue Fund, which reimburses these teams for the costs they incur during the rescue. This is not an insurance card; search and rescue teams will always come to your aid.

The CORSAR card enrollment costs just $3 for one-year, and $12 for five-years, and can be purchased at over 151 retailers across the state. You can also purchase them online at this website.