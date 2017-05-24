‘Smart Growth’ Public Presentation Tonight at Ross Aragon Community Center
Smart Growth America will be conducting a public presentation tonight, Wednesday, May 24, at 5:30pm in the Ross Aragon Community Center, located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd.
The presentation is offered to us through an EPA grant-funded technical assistance program, and we strongly encourage your participation as a community member.
Smart Growth 101 provides best practices to local leaders in urban, suburban and rural communities working to create housing and transportation choices near jobs, shops and schools. Their technical assistance will provide the resources to refine and implement local priorities with smart growth strategies that make sense for Pagosa Springs. The presentation will help the community become familiar with the ten principles of smart growth:
- Mixed land uses
- Take advantage of compact building design
- Create a range of housing opportunities and choices
- Create walkable neighborhoods
- Foster distinctive, attractive communities with a strong sense of place
- Preserve open space, farmland, natural beauty, and critical environmental areas
- Strengthen and direct development towards existing communities
- Provide a variety of transportation choices
- Make development decisions predictable, fair and cost effective
- Encourage community and stakeholder collaboration in development decisions
Local leaders and the technical assistance team will then work on how to apply these principles in a way that makes sense for the community through a hands-on session. Topics to be explored include:
- How to set smart growth goals
- How to develop an action plan for implementation using a foundational community planning document such as the transportation capital budget, comprehensive plan or zoning code
- A shift in funding allocations and economic development plans
- Crafting new policy
- Amending core planning documents