‘Smart Growth’ Public Presentation Tonight at Ross Aragon Community Center

Smart Growth America will be conducting a public presentation tonight, Wednesday, May 24, at 5:30pm in the Ross Aragon Community Center, located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd.

The presentation is offered to us through an EPA grant-funded technical assistance program, and we strongly encourage your participation as a community member.

Smart Growth 101 provides best practices to local leaders in urban, suburban and rural communities working to create housing and transportation choices near jobs, shops and schools. Their technical assistance will provide the resources to refine and implement local priorities with smart growth strategies that make sense for Pagosa Springs. The presentation will help the community become familiar with the ten principles of smart growth:

Mixed land uses

Take advantage of compact building design

Create a range of housing opportunities and choices

Create walkable neighborhoods

Foster distinctive, attractive communities with a strong sense of place

Preserve open space, farmland, natural beauty, and critical environmental areas

Strengthen and direct development towards existing communities

Provide a variety of transportation choices

Make development decisions predictable, fair and cost effective

Encourage community and stakeholder collaboration in development decisions

Local leaders and the technical assistance team will then work on how to apply these principles in a way that makes sense for the community through a hands-on session. Topics to be explored include: