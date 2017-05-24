OPINION: Subprime Lenders Thrive While Consumers Struggle

With the cost of living rising and wages still stagnant, vulnerable Coloradans are increasingly relying on credit to make ends meet. Unfortunately, while many lending institutions promise a path to financial security, these vehicles often lead consumers deeper into debt, default or even bankruptcy.

People with poor credit scores who can’t qualify for a bank loan might turn to subprime lenders for an installment loan to relieve their financial pressures. Generally, these loans are larger than payday loans, averaging about $6,000 with a repayment period between 3 to 6 years and an average annual interest rate around 26 percent. The loans are often secured by a lien on a borrower’s car or other property. While the loans are profitable for financial institutions, they can also be deceptively expensive for borrowers.

The biggest fish in Colorado’s subprime lending sector, OneMain Financial Holdings Inc, operates 1,800 branches in 44 states. According to reporting by The New York Times, about 60 percent of OneMain’s loans are renewals of existing loans – meaning consumers have become trapped in a cycle of debt.

To better understand the terms of these loans and the implications for Colorado borrowers, Colorado Center on Law & Policy reviewed nearly 200 collection cases filed by OneMain against delinquent borrowers in Denver County Court, including 126 loan agreements. Findings are detailed in a new report, Paying More to Borrow. Among the findings:

Lenders like OneMain can bundle the cost of insurance products into the loan provided it’s a voluntary purchase. Yet, with nearly 8 in 10 borrowers in Denver County Court collection cases agreeing to purchase this high-cost, low-value insurance, it begs the question of how OneMain achieves such a high penetration rate. In our sample, on average 2.3 insurance policies were sold for every loan made. Default judgment in OneMain collection cases often leads to wage garnishment and bankruptcy. Over half of the Denver County Court cases (53 percent) resulted in an order for wage garnishment. According to the National Consumer Law Center, Colorado law does little to protect low-wage debtors from having to turn over a significant amount of their earnings for garnishment. We found a high level of bankruptcy among our sample: 42 percent of borrowers filed for bankruptcy at some point and the vast majority of those bankruptcy filings occurred after the OneMain collection case was filed.

OneMain’s business practices came to the attention of CCLP and other advocacy groups after the company lobbied Colorado legislators to pass a bill to raise their blended interest rates in 2015 and 2016. Advocacy organizations successfully persuaded Gov. John Hickenlooper to veto one bill in 2015 because the economic consequences for borrowers warranted closer scrutiny. OneMain attempted to run similar legislation in the 2016, but the measure was quickly defeated in the House.

“While a subprime loan may seem to be a good option for those who cannot qualify for a bank loan, these products can be harmful and deceptively expensive for Colorado borrowers,” said Claire Levy, Executive Director CCLP. “We believe that state lawmakers, regulators and consumer advocates should keep a careful watch out for money-making schemes that override consumer protections. We hope this report will shed light on the practice of padding subprime loans and lead to stronger protection for consumers who need to borrow in order to meet unexpected expenses.”

The report and an executive summary are available online.