‘Healthy Eating for Moms-To-Be’ Offered Today at Mercy Medical

By David Bruzzese

Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango is pleased to offer “Eating for Two: Healthy Nutrition for Moms-To-Be,” a free nutrition education class for expecting mothers.

Good nutrition for mothers-to-be is essential for growth and development of babies in the womb. Eating during pregnancy affects fetal growth; organ development and functioning; resistance to infection and disease; and the ability to repair bodily damage or injury.

While pregnancy is a normal process for the female body, it is stressful, and causes changes in nutritional needs. Women who are pregnant or plan to become pregnant are invited to join Mercy Regional Medical Center’s registered dietitians to learn how to manage a healthy diet before and during pregnancy.

The class will be held today, Wednesday, May 24, from 4:00 – 5:00pm at Mercy Regional Medical Center.

Space is limited. Please call 970-764-3415 to register.