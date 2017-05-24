EDITORIAL: Of Managers and Moratoriums, Part Two

Read Part One

The better part of valor is discretion, in the which better part I have sav’d my life…

— King Henry the Fourth, Part One, by William Shakespeare

There was a time in America, not too many generations ago, when we — the citizens — were comfortable allowing our local government leaders to meet secretly… behind closed doors, in “smoke-filled rooms”… to conduct important interviews and discussions.

Take, for example, a discussion by a local town council about whom they want to hire as their next Town Manager. Used to be, those discussions could happen behind closed doors. No big deal.

Wait a minute; I take that back. The American citizenry has never been comfortable with “smoke-filled rooms.” But we didn’t always have laws in place to protect our interest in government transparency. Here in Colorado, the citizens have had — since 1972 — the right to attend, and listen to, all meetings of a local town council, except in a very few specific situations.

Are interviews for a Town Manager position — by the Council — and discussions about the candidates, required to be conducted in open public meetings?

I took this picture at the May 18 Town Council meeting, during a very public discussion about a proposed “impact fee” moratorium. The person standing and speaking in favor of such a moratorium is developer Jack Searle.

Later in this editorial series, we’re going to dig deeper into the controversies around the moratorium — which the Council tabled at the May 18 meeting, for reasons we’ll discuss. But for now, I’m sharing the above photo because it illustrates the fact that our Town Attorney, Bob Cole — of the Denver-based law firm Collins, Cockrel & Cole — was in attendance at the May 18 meeting, through the magic of video conferencing. We can see a large image of Mr. Cole, on the video screen, listening to the moratorium discussion.

Mr. Cole was also electronically present, later in the meeting, when Town Manager Greg Schulte suggested that a discussion about potential Town Manager candidates would take place during an executive session on July 5.

Should the Town Attorney have stopped Mr. Schulte at this point… and explained the customary intent of the Colorado Open Meetings Law?

Here’s a quote from the National Freedom of Information Coalition:

The Colorado Sunshine Law for open meetings informs of the methods by which public meetings are conducted. The law was first passed in 1972 and then modified in 1996… A gathering of… three or more individuals of a local body constitutes a meeting. Emailed messages discussing pending actions constitutes meetings and are subject to the law…

If violated, state courts have the jurisdiction to enforce the Colorado Sunshine Law for open meetings. If the court finds that a violation occurred, the court can award plaintiff costs and reasonable attorney fees.

And here’s a comment from a 2012 report published by the Special District Association of Colorado:

Best practices would seem to indicate that a district’s board of directors would not be involved in interviewing or deciding whether to hire district staff. In most cases, staffing decisions should be delegated by the board to the CEO, Fire Chief, or District Manager. The Open Meetings Law does not apply to district staff meetings where a quorum of the board is not present. Therefore, when the district board does not participate in routine staffing decisions, interviews and other employment-related discussions do not need to be open to the public.

The board is responsible for hiring the CEO, if any. Meetings to interview CEO candidates or to discuss candidate qualifications which include a quorum of the board or three board members, whichever is fewer, meet the threshold for a public meeting.

A public discussion about potential Town Manager applicants presents a tricky situation for the Council. There’s no doubt that some applicants for the Town Manager position will currently hold jobs elsewhere, in other city or county governments, and they might find it unpleasant to have their application discussed in an open public meeting attended by the press and other interested parties.

On the other hand, the law is the law.

The CML report goes on to admit that not all situations that arise, regarding executive sessions, have been addressed by the state courts. (We did see one particular situation addressed by District Judge Greg Lyman last summer, when the judge ordered the release of the audio recording from an illegal Town Council executive session.)

Can the Pagosa Springs Town Council meet — legally — behind closed doors to discuss or interview applicants who are not yet Town employees? My reading of the Open Meetings Law suggests that they cannot, and I shared my thoughts with the Council at their May 18 meeting, when Mayor Don Volger welcomed public comment.

“Thank you. I wasn’t entirely clear about Mr. Schulte’s comments, about the interviews for the candidates — whether that would take place in an executive session. My research suggests that an interview of a candidate is not a ‘personnel matter,’ because a candidate is not an employee. So it has to take place in a open session. So I would assume, when you pick your finalists, the interviews would be done in open session.”

Mayor Volger turned to the video screen, from whence attorney Cole was presumably listening to my suggestion, and asked, “Bob, could you give us a legal opinion on that? I know we can always do this in an open session. But what about the applicants? Should they be interviewed in an executive session?”

Bob Cole:

“I’d like to advise you, on that point, in an executive session, or confidentially in some other forum.”

Difference of opinion, perhaps, on this question?

Some say that discretion — prudence — is the better part of valor. A Town Council can choose the high road and hold their meetings in full sunshine, when they have doubts about the propriety of an executive session.

