McLachlan Bill, Now Law, Aims to Address Colorado Teacher Shortage

By Katy Fleury

A bipartisan bill sponsored by Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, to create a plan of action to address the teacher shortage crisis in Colorado was signed by Governor John Hickenlooper at Fort Lewis College in Durango earlier this week.

“This was the very first bill I brought forward as a state representative because a quality education is the absolute best thing we can provide for our kids, and we need great teachers to do that,” said Rep. McLachlan. “The teacher shortage in Colorado has reached crisis mode, and this new law will create the framework to bring more teachers to our classrooms so that our kids can succeed.”

HB17-1003 directs the Department of Higher Education, in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Education, school districts, and other education associations, to study teacher shortages in Colorado, identify root causes, and recommend strategies for improving the recruitment and retention of teachers in all areas of the state.

The teacher shortage nationwide has been gaining attention as schools struggle to staff their classrooms. In Colorado, there has been a 24.4 percent decline in the number of educators completing an educator preparation program at colleges and universities between the years 2010- 2016. Because each area of the state has different needs, the plan will incorporate unique solutions for rural, urban and suburban school districts.