EDITORIAL: Of Managers and Moratoriums, Part One

A couple of interesting discussions took place at the May 18 meeting of the Pagosa Springs Town Council.

One concerned a “moratorium” on impact fees charged by the Town for new commercial and residential construction. The idea had been brought to the Council a couple of weeks ago by Town Manager Greg Schulte, in response to claims made by potential developers, and other interested individuals, that the municipal impact fees were:

A. Unfair

B. Unnecessary

C. Counter-productive

D. All of the Above

In response to those claims, Town Manager Greg Schulte had proposed — at a previous Town Council meeting — a six-month moratorium on impact fees, supposedly to “test the waters” and see if developers would step up and purchase their building permits during the proposed grace period. The Council had asked him to bring forward a suggested ordinance to define such a moratorium, and the ensuing discussion concerned just such an ordinance.

The Town’s impact fees were put in place a decade ago, by a very different Town Council, just as a serious economic downturn was commencing in Pagosa, and around the world. So, should we re-think this whole ‘impact fee’ question — before we move ahead with a temporary moratorium? More about that discussion, in a later installment.

The other interesting discussion item concerned the resignation of Mr. Schulte himself. He has announced his intention to retire, after three years as Town Manager, in an email with the subject line: “Friends and Colleagues – Big News!”

Friends and Colleagues:

I want to let you all know that I will be retiring when my contract with the Town ends on September 1st. It’s hard to believe, but I have been in public service for 29 years and I feel the timing is right for me to close this chapter of life and begin a new one. I am announcing this now to enable the Town Council to begin the search for a new Town Manager and, hopefully, have the new person in place about the time I depart, for as seamless a transition as possible.

I can only say good things about the Pagosa Springs Town Council and staff. It truly has been a privilege to serve this community. Whomever they choose to succeed me will be fortunate indeed to serve in the position of Town Manager.

This decision is bittersweet as I will miss the people I work with and the citizens we serve. However, I feel like I can depart knowing the Town is on a good path. Since my wife and I intend to remain in the community, we certainly look forward to the community’s future success.

I’m sure I’ll be in contact with you all individually in the next couple of months, but I also want to thank you collectively for being part of a most rewarding experience. It really is the people that make the difference in life and you all have made a wonderful difference in mine!

Greg

Here’s a photo of Mr. Schulte, signing an employment contract with the Town, back in 2014.

And here he is, speaking to the Council at last Thursday’s meeting, about the search for a new Town Manager:

“What I hope, tonight, is to help guide you towards recruiting for my replacement. We’re going to need some feedback from you, on how you want to do this.

“So when I told you my decision to retire, I did inform you that there are some decisions you’re going to need to make, and the first one is, if you want to use a professional recruiter, then we’d have to put the wheels in motion to do that. And that’s almost its own recruitment process, in and of itself, because there’s a multitude of recruiters who are out there, and you would need to select the one that you want to hire.

“As I noted in my staff report, it’s $20,000 to $30,000 to hire a recruiter to do that. Obviously, that’s not a budgeted item, and would have to come from general fund reserves. In my opinion, and I’ve expressed this to all of you, is that you don’t need to do that. I believe we will be able to generate enough interested, qualified applicants without having to hire a recruiter.”

Mr. Schulte then outlined the process by which the Council might go about hiring a new Town Manager, without using a recruiter — process similar to the one used to hire Mr. Schulte three years ago.

1. Create an electronic brochure, designed and written to “sell” the community and the job position.

2. Post the brochure on appropriate websites.

3. Pick the finalists and conduct interviews.

4. Offer the job to the best candidate.

One of the appropriate websites for posting the job opening, he said, would be the ICMA website.

When I visited the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) website this morning, May 23, the “JOBS” tab led to a map, showing the locations of the 62 “Chief Administrator” jobs posted at the moment.

As we can see, most of the U.S. jobs appear to be located east of the Mississippi, or near the West Coast — with a particularly large concentration in the Chicago, Illinois, area, for some reason. If you are a city or county manager hoping to find work in the Wild and Scenic West, the options are none too plentiful on the morning of Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Which might be a good thing, for the Town of Pagosa Springs. Makes us stand out better?

(You can visit the ICMA website here, although it appears to be in the midst of a sometimes-tricky conversion to a new website, as we speak.)

My sense of the Town Manager job — having covered a number of “chief administrators” in my 12 years as a local political writer — is that the job can be somewhat thankless, if you are trying to please your employer. Because, ultimately, your employer is the whole community. Republicans. Democrats. Libertarians. Anarchists. Business owners. Underpaid waitresses. Retirees. Doctors. Lawyers. Petty criminals. Garbage truck drivers. News reporters.

Good luck pleasing your employer, no matter what you do.

But Mr. Schulte assured the Council that the Town could easily attract qualified candidates for his soon-to-be-available position, without employing the services of a professional recruiter. The Council agreed with Mr. Schulte, that a recruiter was likely an unnecessary expense.

Mr. Schulte:

“From a staff standpoint, what we will do is look at the applications — and I am guessing you will probably get on the order of 40 to 50 applications — what we will do is screen them, to meet some minimum qualifications.

“So we’ll make a pile of ‘Yes’ — a pile of ‘Maybe’ — and a pile of ‘Doesn’t meet the minimum qualifications.’ You will then be able to come [to Town Hall] individually and screen them into an acceptable number. Four, five, six, maybe seven.

“Then what happens, at the July 5th Town Council meeting, we’ll notice it so you can go into executive session, and then each of you can say, ‘These are my choices for finalists.’ And then you can decide on the finalists.”

Let’s pause here for a moment.

If the Town of Pagosa Springs were a private company, this would be a reasonable way to proceed with the selection process. But Mr. Schulte is here proposing that a publicly elected government board meet and discuss their Town Manager choices in an executive session. Behind closed doors.

That might be a problem. In fact, it might be a violation of Colorado’s Open Meetings Law.

Read Part Two, tomorrow…