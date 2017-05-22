Memorial Day Events in Pagosa Springs

Memorial Day is a day of continued remembrance. In Pagosa Springs, all local veterans’ organizations will commemorate and keep in mind those Veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country in protecting our freedoms.

2017 marks the 99th anniversary of the day (less thirteen days) that Marine Corps Private Lester W. Mullins was killed in action at the Second Battle of the Marne, at a place called Belleau Woods in France during World War I on June 11, 1918. It was the first engagement as a unit of the American Expeditionary Force.

387 days before Private Mullins 100th anniversary, the Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County will culminate almost four years of work with the Official Groundbreaking Ceremony on Monday, May 29 at 1:00pm. Local county official and special guests will participate. Refreshments and information about the Park will be available. This is a community-wide event and effort for a community park to remember “all who served.”

All are invited. If you are a Veteran, please attend. If you are related to a Veteran by blood or marriage, please join us. If you know a Veteran, your attendance would be very much appreciated.

The Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County Plan: to develop and maintain a Memorial Park in honor of all past, present and future Veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States of America; to be a place for Veterans, their families and the public to remember, reflect and contemplate the sacrifices of these individuals; and to serve as an educational venue.

The Park is to be located on Vista Boulevard adjacent to Pagosa Lakes Property Association office.

On Saturday, May 27, Veterans for Veterans will hold its annual Golf Tournament at Pagosa Springs Golf Club; funds raised from this successful event are used to assist local Vets. Golfers of all levels are welcome. The event will begin at 8am for check-in, golf cart and tee box assignments. Play will begin at 9am. with a shotgun start. Format will be a best-ball scramble with three blind holes for scoring.The cost is $70 per player and plan on paying on the day of the event. Make all checks payable to “Veterans for Veterans.” Sorry, no credit cards will be accepted for this event; cash or checks only.

On Monday, May 29, American Legion Post 108, Mullins-Nickerson, will conduct ceremonies at 9am and at the Hilltop Cemetery at 10am.

Theodore O’Hare (1820 – 1867) was a poet and an officer in the US Army in the Mexican-American War and a Confederate colonel in the American Civil War. He is best known for his poem, The Bivouac of the Dead, which was first recited 1847. Today the words are found on bronze plaques at many memorials and cemeteries.

The muffled drum’s sad roll has beat

The soldier’s last tattoo;

No more on Life’s parade shall meet

That brave and fallen few.

On Fame’s eternal camping-ground

Their silent tents are spread,

And Glory guards, with solemn round,

The bivouac of the dead.

As the D-Day in France documentary proclaims, “Papa said, we must never forget.”