ESSAY: Finding Fulfillment at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts

By Tim Moore

May 15 at 10:17am. Pagosa Springs, CO

Dedicating my life to creating art is one of the scariest decisions I’ve ever made. It’s also one of the most fulfilling. Like any endeavor, it has its “ups and downs,” but uniquely your product, if you’re committed to the performing arts, are people. This can come with a whole lot of variables, and the older you get, the less “variables” you may be inclined to tolerate or be prepared to work through.

I work professionally, with folks of all ages, and I’ve been fortunate to find good, hard-working people in their 20’s all the way into their 70’s that still enjoy the “fun” and “magic” that being an artist can provide. From our unforgettable Summer Company members to the brave Winter company artists that endure our seasonal weather in Pagosa Springs, I’ve been blessed with good people to create our product.

Ordinarily, I choose not to act in our May show. Preparing for the Summer Season begins in October the previous year and as we get closer to the end of May, the workload between Laura and myself, goes through the roof. So when I agreed to play Michael in God of Carnage, I prayed that our team would be forgiving of my attempt at multi-tasking. That, and with a 4-year old full of energy, and a new baby due in June, we have our hands fuller than ever. I can’t tell you how fortunate I am.

A huge thanks to my cast-mates Melissa Firlit, Christina Norris McNamara, and Dan Morrison and director Michael Thomas Walker who put up with my “interpretation” of the show’s lines and quietly and thoughtfully pushed me to perform it with increasing accuracy (close…we’re close) all while fostering an atmosphere of creation, silliness, and love for each other. I can’t imagine performing this show with any other people than all of you.

To Laine Wong for her tireless pursuit of perfection, uncharacteristically cheerful technician’s attitude (in a proper hire…), and constant friendship to both the Thingamajig and our family. Dale Scrivener who came in tech week and knocked it out of the park like a pro, Tanya M Quinn for her hours of creation, John Santangelo for his gorgeous set design and his life-long friendship, Jill Fives and her husband Kirk Speer for their artwork (you have to see the doors Jill painted) and constant friendship, The Pagosa Baking Company and Kathy Keyes for her amazing clafouti we use in the show and her support of the theatre and our Opening Night catering needs, Betty Schwicker for being our Theatre Momma and making our guests feel comfortable, Ursala Hudson for her spot-on design work on our show poster, Bill Hudson for his care and assistance with our online presence, crazy Craig MacArthur Doležel for making a 500-mile detour en route to his next contract in Seattle just to support his friends, Dennis Elkins who despite having his own busy schedule, always manages to give back to Thingamajig, Vicky Norris who came to watch her daughter perform and care for her beautiful granddaughter while we worked long-hours, Kate Walker who introduced us to the awesome lil’ man, Ben and helped Michael survive hours working with a bunch of goons on-stage, Bob and Robin Bunch Brobst who always go out of their way to host artists and then treat us to the best parties after, and Nanette Cheffers for making sure the actors look and feel great onstage… It’s a Dream Team and there’s so many more that I’ve probably forgotten to mention, but am immensely grateful for their work.

Of course the biggest thanks goes to my wife, Laura who somehow managed to do this same thing years ago in A PICASSO and made it look so effortless. If you know Laura, you know that she’s got the stamina of 100 well-trained armies and work ethic that comes from being raised on a ranch. All that along with being 8 months pregnant and coordinating the build of a 23 bedroom house, ticket sales, the construction of HAIRSPRAY, paying all the bills, accessing potential grants, coordinating volunteers, flights of artists, housing for additional artists and a million other things. She’s the true superstar behind Thingamajig’s continued success and our family’s happiness. Please take a moment to thank her if you see her (or donate lots of money so she can eventually hire someone to do some of those jobs…

If you’re still reading, I encourage you to come and see GOD OF CARNAGE, playing at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts Thursday – Sunday through June 4. It’s a hoot and all the people who worked to make this show great are dear to me and are worthy of your support. Enjoy your week!

GOD OF CARNAGE

Directed by Michael Thomas Walker. Starring Melissa Firlit, Christina Norris McNamara, Dan Morrison, and Tim Moore. Thursday – Saturday at 7:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Recommended for audiences 17+ (Language, Adult situations.)

Tickets: pagosacenter.org or call 970.731.SHOW (7469)