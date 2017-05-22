EDITORIAL: Get Out of Jail, Free… Part Seven

Read Part One

But our criminal justice system is not doing a good job. It has failed on every count: public safety, fairness and cost-effectiveness.

— American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) website, May 2017

The 5-acre parcel currently under consideration by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners — for a new Sheriff’s office and County detention center — was, at one point in the recent past, proposed by the Fred Harman Art Museum as the site for a history-based amusement park.

According to the conceptual plans revealed by the museum back in 2007, rough half the two-dozen proposed buildings would have been new, custom-built structures. The other half would be historical buildings relocated to the site from various locations around Archuleta County — a one-room schoolhouse, a church, a general store, a saloon, a bank, a few historical cabins. The park would allow tourists and locals to get a sense of what it was like to live in Pagosa Springs in the late 1800s.

The museum managed to move a handful of older buildings to the site before the Great Recession hit Pagosa — hard — and turned the Harman Museum Park into an impractical fantasy, at least for the foreseeable future.

If the County moves ahead with plans for a new jail and Sheriff’s office, the old buildings will need to be moved somewhere else. Or demolished and taken to the landfill.

Life in Pagosa Springs in 2017 is very different from what the pioneers experienced in 1891, the year the town was incorporated. Almost no one living here today grows their own food, or raises their own livestock. Almost no children walk to school. Very few Pagosa residents know how to fell a tree and turn it into lumber, or how to shoe a horse, or weave a blanket, or turn a bolt of cotton cloth into a Sunday dress.

But certain things have changed hardly at all in the past 130 years.

The manner in which we handle criminals, for example. It’s pretty much still done the way it was done in 1891, if you don’t count the video cameras and the remotely controlled cell doors. The poor folks still waste away, locked up and isolated from their families, and the rich folks pay a fine and go free.

But then we have the number of prisoners. That has indeed changed… and with it, the cost of keeping people locked up… often for victimless crimes.

We don’t yet know how much it might cost the Archuleta County taxpayers to fund the expanded criminal justice facilities currently under consideration by our Board of County Commissioners. We’ve seen a variety of programming options during the past two years, and a variety of estimated price tags. All of the options considered thus far have been constructed upon the idea that our court facilities, law enforcement offices and jail facilities should be considerably larger than the facilities that were servicing our community two years ago — and that they should be designed to allow for further growth, into the future.

Of all the discussions and presentations I’ve witnessed over the past two years — and I’ve witnessed a lot of them — none have addressed the idea that our criminal justice system is, in several of its aspects, essentially a big, expensive failure. The way we treat criminals and victims has left America with an enormously expensive system of questionable benefit. Additionally, our criminal justice system treats people of different ethnic backgrounds in a way that makes the system appear patently unfair — even racist.

The BOCC seems to want an even larger and more expensive version of this failed system — and plans to ask local taxpayers to dig ever deeper in their pockets to fund its construction and operation.

There are alternatives to this broken system. Research suggests that some of the alternatives are more effective in reducing recidivism (people repeating the same criminal behavior, time after time) while also reducing the cost of rehabilitation. Even more importantly, for the successfully rehabilitated criminal, these alternatives are less harmful the criminal’s family, and can often generate a productive member of society rather than a hardened criminal.

One example of these alternative approaches to justice was covered in the study by Timothy Griesmer that we quoted in Part Five — namely, the use of “drug courts” rather than “criminal courts” to deal with non-violent offenders suffering from drug addiction. We know that America has a growing opiate addiction crisis that has resulted at least partly from the indiscriminate prescribing of opiate painkillers by certain members of the medical profession. Many of the victims of opiate addiction are turning to less expensive and more easily available heroin — and are thus fueling the success of the organized criminal cartels that supply the heroin.

We shared a study of alternative sentencing methods in Part Six — a 46-page report written by Timothy Griesmer for the Institute of Public Policy Studies at the University of Denver. Mr. Griesmer analyzed the costs — monetary and human costs — of the ‘status quo’ in Colorado, compared to four criminal justice alternatives. His conclusion was that — for the successful and cost effective outcome in the handling of drugged related crime — our current justice system ranks as inferior to all four of the alternatives he studied.

According to his calculations, all of the approaches to criminal justice have a negative “net benefit.” That is to say, society as a whole pays, financially, for any kind of treatment or incarceration, when an individual enters the justice system on drug charges.

But the current system costs us a great deal more, in terms of the negative net benefit, than all of the alternatives he studied.

From that report:

The total net benefit yielded by each alternative [after deducting the net cost of each alternative] is listed below. Alternative 1: Drug Courts and Alternative 2: Therapeutic Communities, have a substantially larger net social benefit than the status quo or the other alternatives.

The Pagosa community has been shown no evidence, over the past two years, that our Board of County Commissioners are seeking to understand alternatives to the status quo — alternatives that might greatly improve the outcomes from our local criminal justice system, while also reducing the cost of operating that system.

The only option the BOCC is giving the taxpayers, at this point, is a very expensive expansion of a failing system.

We deserve better. We all deserve better.