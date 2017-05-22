Charter School Presenting Free Educational Lecture for Parents, Community

This Wednesday, May 24 at 5:30pm, Pagosa Peak Open School will be hosting a public presentation on Project Based Learning and Place Based Education, presented by James Lewicki.

Mr. Lewicki is a national expert on place-based and interdisciplinary learning, as well as the new School Director of Pagosa Peak Open School, Pagosa’s first charter elementary school, which will be opening its doors this fall, as a tuition-free public school serving grades K-4.

Pagosa Peak’s school mission and guiding philosophy is centered around Project Based Learning, and the school subjects will be explored by using the local community as the students’ main source of curricular material. The school intends to collaborate with various community organizations and businesses on a regular basis, sharing many of their learning experiences with students and teachers from the school district’s current public schools.

Those who attend this event will find out how project-based education, fused with a strong connection to “place,” enhances learning. Attendees will also get the chance to see how they can get involved in this community of learners.

All are welcome to attend: parents, educators, administrators, and interested community members, and free child care will be provided. This event will be held at the new school located at 7 Parelli Way, in Aspen Village near the new Walmart store.

You can learn more about James Lewicki at his website: www.jameslewicki.org.

To learn more about Project Based Learning, check out www.bie.org/about/what_pbl.

To find out more about Pagosa’s new project-based charter school, visit www.pagosapeakopenschool.org.