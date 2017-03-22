UU Fellowship Considers ‘Understanding’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend an Internet streaming program titled “In All Thy Getting, Get Understanding,” with Rev. Nancy McDonald Ladd, this Sunday, March 26, for its regular service.

Rev. McDonald Ladd, Senior Minister of River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Bethesda, MD, first gave the presentation at the 2016 National Unitarian Universalist General Assembly. She poses the question of what we hope to get from entering into congregational life or from life’s relationships in general.

Perhaps “underneath the consumer’s idea of acquisition is a pull to a deeper encounter with the experience, hope, heartbreak, and yearning of others in community” and in life. McDonald Ladd’s words weave personal narrative, humor and a forceful edge to challenge us to focus on real fights and conversations, rather than fake fights or conversations. Real fights and conversations, like creating “a coalition that might yet preach love amid the punitiveness and division of our days,” require us to keep showing up. Fake fights over governing bylaws, who is in charge, what color to paint the church bathroom or on what each of us wants to “get” distract us as others struggle against injustice.

She asks us to “be a place of deep encounter where borders are crossed and faiths connect, where real stories and real struggle intersect and understanding arises anew.” McDonald Ladd reminds us to “Get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.”

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations” and “The right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community.

We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all. Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.