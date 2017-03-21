EDITORIAL: Saving Ourselves, Part Seven

Read Part One

Attention centers not on things in their state of being — as is chiefly the case in the Occident — but upon their movements in change. The eight trigrams therefore are not representations of things as such but of their tendencies in movement.

— From the Introduction by Richard Wilhelm in his translation of the Chinese divination text, the I Ching.

Had a productive day, yesterday, in terms of the exchange of ideas. At least, it felt productive. Met with three thoughtful community leaders and discussed the local affordable housing crisis, and various related topics.

Later in the day, I attended a Season Ticket event at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Thingamajig Theatre Company is now in its sixth year, here in Pagosa, and Artistic Director Tim Moore summarized the summer repertory program for a gathering of ardent theater supporters.

Tim and his wife Laura — with support from the Rohrbacher family — bought a vacant commercial building on Eagle Drive six years ago and slowly developed a loyal theater following and a year-round season that includes a summer-long program (four musicals, playing in repertory through the summer months) and smaller, more intimate shows during the fall, winter and summer. Most of the actors, directors and other production staff are brought in from big cities for the summer repertory season or for individual shows during the winter season.

The actors tend to be young, talented, and high energy — and they get exposed to the slower pace of life in a rural mountain town for four months.

This summer, Tim and Laura have taken a slightly different approach to the repertory program. Tim wanted to present one of his all-time-favorite musicals — Big River, a musical version of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” Mark Twain’s often-satirical novel set in the antebellum South. To pull it off in an authentic fashion, he needed to hire several African American actors.

We rarely see African American actors in Pagosa.

As a result of that decision, Thingamajig’s summer season became focused on musicals that address racial differences, and racial similarities. The other four plays this summer will be Hairspray, Aida, and Sister Act.

The Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts has been supported by numerous individuals and organizations, including small annual grants from the Town of Pagosa Springs. The productions are generally highly entertaining and professionally presented, and have generated a loyal group of theater-loving supporters who call themselves “Friends of Thingamajig Theatre…”

This article series has a vague theme. Something about “saving ourselves.” I’m not sure exactly what that means, except that it implies we are not going to be “saved” by the politicians in Washington or in Denver. We are going to have to do most of the “saving” ourselves, using our own hearts and brains and hands… and our pocketbooks.

That last item might be the most problematic.

One of the local community leaders I met with yesterday expressed some disapproval about the fact that Archuleta County has changed over the past 15 years. He said he’d moved here because it was a certain type of town, and now he’s not sure he wants to continue living here.

He specifically mentioned the state of the county roads, and the apparent reluctance on the part of the Board of County Commissioners to do anything to address the overall problem. We commiserated over the fact that the BOCC voted, last September, to move ahead with plans to build a new $25 million County Justice Center.. while the roads serving the taxpayers continue to deteriorate. (Note: only two of the three County Commissioners voted in favor of that plan last September, and it appears that the current BOCC is now reconsidering its options.)

Many of our Daily Post readers may be familiar with the I Ching, the ancient Chinese text also known as the Book of Changes. This divination text was originally named the Zhou yi (literally, the “changes” of the Zhou dynasty) and some accounts describe it as dating from 1000 BCE. So, three thousand years ago. It seems to be based around the idea that every condition — every thing, every situation — is in the process of changing into something else.

Pagosa Springs has indeed changed over the past 30 years — since my first visit here in 1987. It continues to change. (Perhaps Pagosa Springs has changed more than I have, in those 30 years. Or maybe not. It’s hard to compare those two situations.)

Some changes I’ve noticed, lately. Housing has gotten noticeably more expensive. The rampant population growth of the 1990s has pretty much come to a halt. There’s more locally brewed beer. There are more signs and banners that say, “We’re Hiring.”

Some of the changes were brought about by an enterprising individual, or by group of enterprising individuals. Many of them were the result of hundreds of people acting independently but producing a single concurrent outcome.

The arrival of Thingamjig Theatre; that was a notable change in the cultural landscape. The expansion of the Springs Resort. The whitewater features in the river. A new high school building. The arrival of the uptown City Market, and then Walmart. Restaurants opening and closing. A new public charter school trying to find its feet. Expansion at Wolf Creek Ski Area.

Thousands of individual homes.

Some of the changes resulted from government action. Or lack thereof.

This morning, I took the time to respond to an online survey posted by the SE Group, as part of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan process. I found the experience disappointing. The multiple-choice questions were vague, and provided few options for answers. Only six areas of municipal planning were addressed, and in only the most perfunctory manner. No background information was provided to help the uninformed participant better understand the essential issues, or how the issues relate to one another. The survey seemed to presume that expanding government services had no financial costs, or that those costs had no relevance.

The Town’s 2006 Comprehensive Plan had addressed 19 areas of community life and planning. The survey I took this morning barely touched on six areas. I was left feeling disappointed, and not very hopeful about our Comprehensive Plan consultants.

Maybe that will change.