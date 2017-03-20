OPINION: A Sea Change on Immigration Policy

I’ve just read the entire text of President Trump’s March 6, 2017 Executive Order No. 13780 entitled: “Executive Order Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States.” It is a revision of the original order in an effort to please the courts. It is 6,271 words.

I would submit that in our nation of 325 million people, there aren’t even 50,000 people who have read it — for that would mean, on average, there would need to be 1,000 people in each of our several states to be curious enough to read it. I think I’m being quite generous at estimating 50,000 actual readers. For all intents and purposes then, next to nobody has even read the document, except for a few lawyers, judges, dedicated pundits, a handful of other interested people… and me.

This is what passes these days for an informed public and punditry.

Yesterday, a Judge in Hawaii issued a nationwide Temporary Restraining Order on the enforcement of Executive Order No. 13780 — and while short on citing the usual case law for justification of judicial reasoning, used instead a number of campaign trail quotes from Donald Trump and his associates to read into the Executive Order an intent to ban a specific religion that is clearly not present in the Executive Order, itself. This is what passes these days for enlightened American Jurisprudence and why our entire federal court system is clogged with delays caused by absurd actions and lower court rulings consisting of blatant political activism and dubious (if not nonexistent) factual legal reasoning.

You can download the 43-page ruling here. It’s incredibly poor and would be laughable if not for the gravity of the short shrift it gives to the internal security of the United States.

Now a great many of the talking heads and do-nothing politicians are saying that the President’s internal security agenda has been blocked again and is bogged down — and will continue to be by judicial hectoring.

From what I’m observing over the past weeks since Trump assumed office is that this is not so. He has empowered the various federal law and security agencies to really go after the people who are clear and present dangers and threats to our internal security. Under the radar, ICE and other agencies are on the move and their morale is high. There has been a great deal of legal action commenced already in States like Arizona, California, Colorado, and many other areas where authorities are acting decisively and directly to apprehend and remove people who aren’t here legally — particularly those who are repeat and habitual criminal offenders. Right now there’s not a great deal of reporting about it because it isn’t the sexy news that the Mainstream Media chases for ratings.

Trump is not a chump. He knows that by simply empowering the dedicated law enforcement people within our nation to enforce existing law and backing them up, a good deal of internal security may be achieved. Morale is so high now because for years and years, they have been substantially prevented from successive Presidential Administrations from aggressively pursuing people inside our nation illegally who are criminal actors. This do-not-touch-illegals (except for rare political demonstrations of fake toughness) policy has been the standard operating procedure of the H.W. Bush, Clinton, W. Bush, and Obama Administrations for 29 years—which is why we’ve got such a huge problem and so many related human tragedies.

While the talking heads and do-nothing politicians smirk at the latest so-called judicial setback for Trump on foreign inflow, they are completely missing the reality of a quite new aggressive law enforcement occurring internally.

As usual, President Trump is already two steps ahead of his detractors on this issue. If you don’t believe me — go ahead and inquire about it with the folks who are in the country in a non-legal status and see what they have to say about it. They’ll tell you. It’s a sea change.

Now before certain people reading this get the wrong idea and start accusing me of being anti-Muslim or anti-Mexican or whatever, let me clarify the issues at stake here and make clear my meaning.

A constitutional republic like the United States—or any other similar-type nation that prides itself as a legitimately “free” nation (as for instance, the so-called Western Democracies of Europe) — must be a nation of equal protection under the law, first and foremost. In other words, such a nation cannot peacefully exist internally unless there is a broad fidelity to, and respect for, the basic laws of the nation.

Beyond laws dealing with human civil liberties—a nation’s immigration law is most fundamental and must be well-ordered and fairly administered.

The United States has (without a doubt) the most generous immigration laws of any modern nation in the world, and there are millions and millions of immigrants and refugees that have come here to make their lives who have followed the legal requirements for doing so.

On the other hand, there are millions of folks who have entered our country without following the legal guidelines for doing so, and in so doing, they are simply shunting other people aside who have followed, or are in the process of following, the legal requirements for citizenship. This has been allowed to happen for political reasons, and because immigration enforcement has been so lax for so long, this is why the influx of those who pooh-pooh our laws has increased to the problem levels it has now reached. Another consequence of lax immigration enforcement (or any other kind of weak law enforcement) is that it provides a natural vector for people of criminal intent to gain entrance to, and operate within, our nation.

The simple reality is that people who are in the United States in a non-legal status use public resources that they (unlike those here legally) aren’t entitled to — the schools, the roads, the hospitals, the various sundry other public resources available to those in need — and as they do, they subtract from the resources available to people who have the legal right to use them. That is unacceptable, and to allow it to go on is an unjustified abuse of all Americans.

We can understand this on the micro-level, as well—because there is not just the blanket of our national law, but also the realities of state and local laws. For instance, if I (John Corderman) decide to relocate to Pagosa Springs, Colorado (for instance), which I may freely do as an American — for instance, there is no immigration process for that — when I arrive there, I must operate by the reigning state and local laws of Colorado and Pagosa Springs, which are different in many respects than they are in Phoenix, Arizona. If I don’t adapt to the laws of my new area, then I’ll be apt to find myself in big trouble immediately, and probably will find my presence not welcome in short order.

You can turn it around, too. Take an otherwise law-abiding fantastic Coloradan who relocates to Phoenix and decides to put in a lovely hedge of Cannabis sativa mixed in with a few Russian Cannabis ruderalis on his property line, and that otherwise law-abiding fantastic Coloradan is going to be on the A-Train to Madison Street Jail in preparation for a longer stay at one of our tent cities or perhaps one of the other more traditional concrete, masonry, and steel lockups around the state. Period.

Again, the national immigration issue is a very simple situation if one chooses to look at it from a laws fairly applied standpoint — rather than from some kind of amorphous do-gooder view. United States immigration laws are not about restricting certain nationalities or religious beliefs, but they are about ensuring a fair and orderly legal process — a fundamental part of which is proper vetting of a person who seeks entry into our nation. The Trump Executive Order simply places temporary restrictions on certain nations for which there presently exists extremely poor methods by which to vet individuals coming from these countries.

To say that that it’s irrational or morally wrong does a great disservice to all law-abiding Americans.