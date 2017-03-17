Fort Lewis College to Host ‘Sustainability’ Event on March 21

by · March 17, 2017

By Rachel Landis

On Tuesday, March 21, the Environmental Center at Fort Lewis College will host “Powering Up” — our 4th annual sustainability summit.

Come learn more about sustainability and how to actually work to better your world…

Do you wonder what Fort Lewis College is actually doing to be green? Do you have an idea about the way campus should be? Do you wonder if sustainability is even a real thing? Do you want to know how to actually make a difference?

The 4th Annual Sustainability Summit has your answers… plus FREE food!

The event will take place Tuesday, March 21, from 4:30 – 7:30pm in the Student Union Vallecito Room. Cost is free (and did we mention there will be food?)

This year marks the Environmental Center’s 25th anniversary. Over the years, our students, staff, volunteers, and community have worked tirelessly to advance environmental responsibility and social justice across our campus and our region. We’ve launched recycling efforts, aided in the completion of a countywide food-security assessment, drafted the FLC Sustainability Action Plan, committed FLC to the Real Food Challenge… and on and on.

In many ways, however, the Environmental Center’s most powerful work is what comes afterwards… once a student graduates from the EC and launches into the world, taking with them the values that they explored and skills they developed while they were here.

During this milestone anniversary year, we’ve already heard a wealth of beautiful and inspiring stories from alumni that are working in wonderful ways to improve their communities – but we want to hear more! If you have been a part of the EC in any way over our history, please take a moment to tell us your story. We are looking forward to sharing our collective narrative with our community as we celebrate 25 years of impactful work!

For more information please contact Assistant Coordinator Marty Pool, mlpool@fortlewis.edu or visit our events page for additional details.

Special to the Post

Special to the Post

