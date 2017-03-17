Chamber Flower Baskets Now Available

The 2017 Pagosa Pride/Hanging Basket Program is now underway. This Chamber-sponsored annual program has been in effect for almost 20 years. This beautification drive encourages businesses to add a little color and natural beauty to their storefronts making them inviting and collectively contributing to sprucing up our community.

Of course this is only a small step to beautifying the community. Take a little time and money in landscaping, and just like butterflies and bees – it attracts people to your well-kept and manicured facility.

The Chamber will again offer 2 size baskets: 12 inch and 16 inch. The 12” baskets remain $30 each this year and the stunning large 16” baskets are $100 each. The smaller sized baskets are planted with a mix of flowers including geraniums, petunias, lobelia, “Johnny jump-ups” and a variety of greens. The large 16” baskets are planted primarily with “supertunias” and calibrachoa. They are quite heavy and require a support system strong enough to hold about 30 pounds of weight. With our winds and weather, while the baskets can withstand being mostly in the sun, we encourage purchasers to find a sun/shade spot and make sure the baskets are watered almost every day! The baskets come with a small packet of fertilizer to help you on your way to keeping your flowers beautiful all season long.

The baskets can be picked up at the Chamber or delivered to your home or business for a small transportation fee. We thank Pagosa Feed & Nursery for providing our beautiful 12” baskets and to Bayfield Gardens for supplying the show-stopping 16” baskets.

The 12” baskets are scheduled to be delivered and can be claimed on Friday, May 26 just before the Memorial Day Weekend and in time for BBQ’s and holiday visitors. The 16” baskets will be available sometime during the week following the Memorial Day weekend just in time for our very busy June season this year. We will notify buyers of the delivery date. To order your baskets, you can call the Chamber at (970) 264-2360 or email us at info@pagosachamber.com. We accept cash, checks or credit cards for purchase.

Every year only a limited number of baskets are ordered, so don’t wait too long to get your order in!