MacLachlan, Becker Work to Relieve Rural Teacher Shortage

by · March 16, 2017

By Dean Toda

Colorado’s rural school districts are facing critical teacher shortages, with some positions going unfilled for five years or more. Meanwhile, plenty of retired teachers are living in rural districts, but are barred from returning to work by the rules governing their PERA retirement plans.

To apply the available resource to meet the need, HB17-1176, sponsored by Reps. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, and Jon Becker, R-Fort Morgan, would modify the current PERA employment-after-retirement provisions for teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers hired by rural school districts. Teachers and other school workers would be allowed to return to work for the full 180-day school year, waiving PERA’s current 110- or 140-day limitation on retirees who return to work.

HB17-1176 is intended to help school districts that have “gone through every other avenue to find a teacher and haven’t been able to,” Rep. McLachlan told the House Finance Committee this morning.

To limit any incentive for double-dipping, this bill would prevent teachers who are retiring early from using this provision to teach in the same district within a two-year period, retirees would not be eligible to return to work until two years after their PERA pensions kicked in, and no retiree would be allowed to continue working for more than six years. The bill would create this exception only in rural districts, and the districts would have to declare that critical positions are going unfilled.

“The rural schools need this help,” Rep. McLachlan told the Finance Committee, which sent the bill to the Appropriations Committee on an 11-1 vote.

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Visit Our Advertisers

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday 03/16
Clear
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.
Partly Cloudy
Friday 03/17
Partly Cloudy
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 64F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Saturday 03/18
Clear
A mainly sunny sky. Near record high temperatures. High 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear
Sunday 03/19
Clear
Mostly sunny. High around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear
Monday 03/20
Clear
Mostly sunny skies. High 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wunderground.com