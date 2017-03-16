LIBRARY NEWS: Great at Any Age

Many readers of this column will remember long-time Pagosa resident Bob Bigelow, who died a year and a half ago. He was an extremely generous and caring man who made constant – and mostly behind-the-scenes – contributions of time and money to youngsters, schools and nonprofit organizations in our community, including your library.

Many years ago Bob gave my husband a book titled, “Great At Any Age,” a collection of fun facts about people’s achievements from age one to 100. In tribute to Bob, here is a sample of the information in the book; we have donated it to the library in case you want to read more:

At age six, Mozart performs piano concerts across Europe and Shirley Temple receives an honorary Oscar for her contributions to film. At age seven, Helen Keller masters a vocabulary of 625 words although she was blind and deaf, and Michael Phelps starts swimming lessons because his mother thought it would help his ADHD. At age 14, Ralph Waldo Emerson enrolls at Harvard, and at age 16, Ella Fitzgerald wins an amateur singing contest in Harlem. At age 17, Marco Polo begins his 24-year exploration of Asia. At age 18, Jesse James commits his first bank robbery, Mary Shelley starts writing “Frankenstein” and Tommy Hilfiger opens his first clothing store.

At age 19, Mark Zuckerberg launches Facebook and at age 22, Dick Clark launches American Bandstand. At age 24, Betsy Ross sews the first American flag. At age 25, Pablo Picasso paints Les Demoiselles d’Avignon that starts the modern art movement, at age 26, Michelangelo completes his Pieta sculpture and at age 28, F. Scott Fitzgerald publishes “The Great Gatsby.” At age 29, Alexander Graham Bell invents the telephone and Edvard Munch paints The Scream. At age 36, Albert Einstein explains his theory of relativity.

At age 74, Monet begins painting his extensive water lilies series. At age 76, Clara Barton works as a battlefield nurse in the Spanish-American War and at age 78 Grandma Moses begins her professional painting career. At age 79, Ben Franklin invents bifocal eyeglasses and Verdi composes his Falstaff opera. At age 85, Bertrand Russell unveils his international peace symbol and at age 89, architect Frank Lloyd Wright completes the Guggenheim Museum. At age 94, conductor Leonard Stokowski signs a six-year recording contract. At age 100, Ichijirou Araya climbs Mount Figi.

Library closure tomorrow

Tomorrow (Friday, March 17) your library will be closed for a special staff training session. Bob Bennhoff from the Colorado Library Consortium will be in town to demonstrate additional searching techniques within AspenCat, our integrated library system running from the cloud, and address some of the work that CLiC has been working on to tidy up records, making the user experience more successful. As well, there will be a refresher on downloadable content and an opportunity for staff input on your library’s new strategic plan being worked on now. We apologize for any inconvenience to you.



Free book event for adults

This Saturday, March 18 from 3-4 p.m. is a special book discussion of “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking,” a nonfiction book by Susan Cain. The first 15 people who sign up get a free copy to keep. No registration required.

Free Otaku

The free Otaku Club meets from 4-5 p.m. on the third Monday of every month, this month on March 20. Watch some anime with your friends and talk about your favorite manga. This club is for fifth-12th grades.

Free Spanish conversation

Wednesday, March 22 from 4-5 p.m. practice your Spanish with others at this informal session. All are welcome, from beginners to native Spanish speakers. No registration required.

Free teen role-playing

The role-playing game for 7th-12th graders takes place next Thursday, March 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time..

Free baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Free toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30–10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Nonfiction

“Cravings: How I Conquered Food” by Judy Collins shares the music legend’s struggle with compulsive overeating and how she recovered. “Shrinking Violets” by Joe Moran explores shyness through the lives of famous shy people like Charles Darwin, Charles Schultz, Garrison Keillor and others. “If Our Bodies Could Talk” by Dr. James Hamblin is a guide to keeping your body working well in a world full of myths and misinformation. “Blue on Blue” by Charles Campisi details how NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau put bad cops behind bars.

Mysteries and thrillers

“A Divided Spy” by Charles Cumming is about a former Russian spy out for revenge. “Kill the Father” by Sandrone Dazieri is a thriller set in Rome. “Nest” by Terry Goodkind features a woman who can identify killers by looking into their eyes. “Racing the Devil” by Charles Todd is an Inspector Ian Rutledge mystery. “The Angels’ Share” by James Markert centers around a drifter’s grave that draws pilgrims to a small Kentucky town.

Other novels

“A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline is a novel inspired by Andrew Wyeth’s celebrated painting Christina’s World. “Humans, Bow Down” by James Patterson and Emily Raymond is a sci-fi story. “Running” by Cara Hoffman follows three outsiders working as runners (hustlers) in Athens.

Books to benefit our Humane Society

“Letters” by Victoria Rose is an anthology of 105 spiritually inspired letters from women. Also by this same author are “Choices,” a novel; “An Eclectic Collection,” four short stories; and “Nefertiti,” a pulp fiction mystery. Proceeds from these books go to the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs and the Humane Society of the U.S.



Free programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Free downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Free downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week we thank Alicia Brodner, Bob and Carole Howard, Peter Locke and our anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked for my autograph.” – Shirley Temple (1928-2014), American actress, singer, dancer, businesswoman and diplomat.

