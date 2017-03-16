Care Conference Today at Community Center

The Pagosa Care Conference, scheduled for today, Thursday, March 16, aims to provide resources for those in our community who provide care for others or who are beginning to look for resources for their own care. This conference will bring family and professional caregivers together for encouragement, education and resource networking.

The conference will be held today from 8:30am to 3:30pm at the Ross Aragon Community Center. The conference theme is “Taking Good Care of Yourself and Others.”

Speakers will include Dan Keuning, Michelle Smith, Myoung Fry, Sandra Butcher, Diana Baird, Jenny Harrison, Margaret Burkesmith and Elaine Stumpo. The event will also include a “Provider Fair.”

A free lunch will be provided.