UU Fellowship to Consider ‘Joy’s Edges’

“Your heart knows the way. Run in that direction.”

— Rumi

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a program titled “Exploring Joy’s Edges,” with visitor Robin King , this Sunday, March 19, for its regular service.

We have comfort zones: the levels of performance in life where we can do passably well while being (at least partially) disengaged. Deep in our comfort zones, it is far too easy to live unconsciously — plodding on, driven by the momentum of our routines and habits. Perhaps we notice that we aren’t challenging and building our skills or our conversations with loved ones feel repetitive and dull or we seem to be living without genuine love and joy. It might seem easy to live in the comfort zone. And yet, the lack of awareness and joy is truly painful.

And so, it is beautiful to engage the edge, the place where we are challenged but not stressed. Keeping our eyes open to where we would like to shift, we do the work to grow. By seeking out the edges, we support exploration, growth, and, consequently, joy. Living authentically at joy’s edge is about accepting where we are while also creating and living a life that we love. It is about honoring all our parts, valuing and integrating our emotional, physical, social, mental, spiritual, familial, and economic lives. Embracing our gifts and our shadows, we live a life with open eyes — gently, compassionately, and authentically engaged in becoming more deeply and beautifully aligned with who we really are.

Robin King is an occupational therapist, longtime meditator, computer programmer, yoga instructor, with a black belt in karate, and author of Joy’s Edge: Transforming Your life Through Mindfulness, Wisdom, and Compassion. She lives in Glenwood Springs, where she works as a school occupational therapist.

This presentation reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “The inherent worth and dignity of every person” and “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.