Charter School Offers ‘Round-table’ for Educators on Monday

by · March 10, 2017

Pagosa Peak Open School — our community’s first public charter elementary school — will open for K-4 students this coming fall. Those interested in learning more about Pagosa Peak’s educational model and what it might look like to become a PPOS advisor (teacher) or staff member are invited and encouraged to join us at a round-table presentation and discussion on Monday, March 13 at 7pm at the Parelli Natural Horsemanship offices — also the home of the new school.

This informational will share Project-based Learning (PBL) basics, how PBL engages students in developing literacy skills and content area understanding, and how a Place-based philosophy ties into PBL.

Agenda
7:00 pm: Welcome & Introductions

7:10 pm: Teaching & Learning Presentation, led by James Lewicki, Educational Consultant (www.jameslewicki.org)

• What is Project Based Learning?

• What is Place Based Learning?

• How do they complement each other?

• What are examples of learning in different grades?

7:30 pm: Questions & Answers

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

