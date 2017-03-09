PHOTO ESSAY: Fire District Rescues Dog

by · March 9, 2017

By Megan Macht

The Pagosa Fire Protection District responded to a dog ice rescue yesterday. (Shown in the photos are Lt. Calavan and Lt. Wirth, in the yellow survival suits, and Captain Montoya and Captain Robertson assisting from shore.)

PFPD would like to remind everyone that this is a dangerous time of year to be on the ice. If you see an animal on the ice, or that has fallen in, do not attempt to rescue them. Call 911 and wait on shore.

Keep your eye on the animal in order to give responders an accurate location to begin rescue operations.

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

