LIBRARY NEWS: Good for Pagosa, and Good for Our Country

Like so many community services that function well, our Ruby Sisson Library makes major contributions to our lives and is vital to providing free education for all ages. To remind us that a valuable institution may be taken for granted, here is an adaptation of a list of library benefits that originally appeared in American Libraries magazine several years ago. It applies to our Pagosa library and to all other libraries across the country.

1. Libraries inform. Democracy vests supreme power in the people. Libraries help democracies work by providing access to information for effective governance.

2. Libraries level the playing field, providing free resources to everyone regardless of income, race or other factors.

3. Libraries nourish our brains, stimulating curiosity and the twin forces of creativity and imagination.

4. Libraries open kids’ minds, with books and programs transporting them from the commonplace to the extraordinary.

5. Libraries return high dividends, increasing property values and helping people of all ages learn and thrive.

6. Libraries offer sanctuary. Like churches, synagogues and other sacred places, libraries create a feeling of peace, respect, humility and honor that helps us learn.

7. Libraries respect history, preserving the record of our nation and our culture, enabling us to communicate through distance and time with the living and the dead.

Activities calendars available

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions – kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Free Medicare 101 session tomorrow

Tomorrow (Friday, March 10) at 10:30 a.m. you can learn important information about Medicare. Understand your rights, options, deadlines, possible penalties and where to find the information you need.

Free all-ages gaming tomorrow

Enjoy video gaming on the Wii and X-box 360 Kinect with your family and friends tomorrow (Friday, March 10) from 2-3:15 p.m.

Free Lego Club Saturday

Lego Club for kids six-12 years is 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 11. We’ve got the LEGOs – just bring your imagination.

Free adult book club

Our adult book club meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2-3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles. On March 14 we will discuss “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. Stop by to pick up a copy. No registration required.

Free adult DIY crafts

Next Wednesday, March 15 is the latest DIY session at 1 p.m. when we’ll learn how to make bath bombs, a great way to moisturize your skin in the wintertime. No registration required.

Free fan fiction for teens

Next Wednesday, March 15 from 4-5 p.m., teens in the seventh-12th grades are invited to a fan fiction writing event when you’ll be coming up with stories about some of your favorite characters.

Free tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday 10 a.m.-noon and Tech Thursday 2-4 p.m. Drop in with your technology questions. A more formal session takes place Saturday, March 11 from 3-4:30 p.m. when she will cover the basics of Facebook and then stay for a Q&A session. No registration required.

Free baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Free toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30–10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Large print

“The Dangerous Ladies Affair” by Marcia Muller and Bill Pronzini is a Carpenter and Quincannon mystery. “Robert B. Parker’s Revelation” by Robert Knott is the latest in the series featuring territorial marshals Virgil Cole and Everett Hitch. “Ghost Times Two” by Carolyn Hart is a Bailey Ruth Ghost crime story. “My Not So Perfect Life” by Sophie Kinsella features a young woman who embellishes her Instagram posts. “Someone to Hold” by Mary Balough is an historical romance. “The Life and Times of Persimmon Wilson” by Nancy Peacock is historical fiction. “Echoes in Death” by J.D. Robb is the latest in the Eve Dallas mystery series. “Fatal” by John Lescroart tells of a series of tragedies after one passionate encounter.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Garden of Lamentations” by Deborah Crombie features Scotland Yard detectives Duncan Kincaid and Gemma Jones. “Gunmetal Gray” by Mark Greaney is the sixth book in the Gray Man black ops series. “Treason” by Newt Gingrich and Pete Earley begins with a terrorist attack on the president in Washington. “The Trapped Girl” by Robert Dugoni is a Tracy Crosswhite mystery set in Seattle. “The Boat Rocker” by Ha Jin follows a journalist writing for a website exposing a corrupt novelist.

Other novels

“Into the Mystery of Life: Tetralogy” by Victoria Rose is a sci-fi story. “Born of Vengeance” by Sherrilyn Kenyon is the 10th book in The League fantasy series. “Waiting for You” by Sharon McAnear is book one in the new Raining Love in Dove Creek series set in Colorado.

Nonfiction

“The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down” by Buddhist meditation teacher Haemin Sunim describes a path to inner peace and balance. “Rest” by Alex Soojung-Kim Pang draws on scientific evidence and historical examples to show how “deliberate rest” is key to fulfillment and success. “The Choice for Love” by transformational teacher De Angelis offers practical tools to embrace love from the inside.

Free downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week we thank Julie Simmons and Benny Lohman. Special thanks to Pagosa Baking Company for their donation of office supplies.

Quotable Quote

“The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and science. He to whom this emotion is a stranger who can no longer pause to wonder and stand rapt in awe, is as good as dead; his eyes are closed.” – Albert Einstein (1879-1955), German-born theoretical physicist and Nobel Prize winner for physics, who became an American citizens in 1940.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/