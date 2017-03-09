Durango Narrow Gauge Celebrates the Luck of the Irish

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, which offers distinctive year-round rail experiences and special events to passengers of all ages in the remote, scenic wilderness and high-mountain landscape of Colorado’s San Juan National Forest, has announced tickets are now on sale for its annual St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Express on Friday, March 17.

For its annual run through the San Juan Mountains, the St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Express celebrates all things Ireland with traditional Irish music provided by The Kitchen Jam Band; tasty Irish beers and handcrafted cocktails; and artisan corned beef sandwiches from The Yellow Carrot, the well-known award-winning Durango bistro. The St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Express will be decorated with an Irish flair, and guests are encouraged, but not required, to wear costumes or green attire to add to the festive atmosphere. The special event train departs the D&SNGRR depot at 9:45am MDT, heads to the Cascade Canyon wye, and returns to Durango at 2:45pm MDT.

“For many guests, the D&SNGRR’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Express has become an entertaining tradition which allows them to celebrate this fun, festive holiday in a unique atmosphere,” said Allen C. Harper, head of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, and chairman and chief executive officer of American Heritage Railways. “With its cheerful decorations and traditional Irish music, fare, and beverages, the St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Express is a wonderful way to get into the spirit of this enjoyable observance, and to experience everything the D&SNGRR has to offer, including its outstanding service, impressive vintage locomotives, and incredible, majestic mountain scenery. It’s our sincere hope this excursion will become as popular as our other special events throughout the year and turn into a recurring annual traditional on our guests’ social calendars.”

Tickets for the St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Express are $62.00 per person for adults, and $36.00 per person for children. All tickets are subject to a seven percent historical preservation fee. Guest may reserve their spots aboard the St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Express by ordering tickets online, or by calling the D&SNGRR toll-free reservation hotline at 877-872-4607. All food and beverages must be purchased separately.