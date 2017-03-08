LPEA to Host ‘Lunch & Lighting’ Event

Continuing its Free Information Series designed to help co-op members understand new lighting technology, save energy and lower their electric bills, La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) will host a special lighting session, “(Lunch &) Lighting Controls Workshop,” Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 11am to 1pm at LPEA’s Durango headquarters, 45 Stewart St. (Bodo Park).

Lunch will be served.

The workshop is designed for contractors, electricians, physical plant supervisors, architects, lighting designers – though homeowners interested in learning more are welcome to attend.

“This workshop will focus specifically on ‘controls,’” said Ray Pierotti, project specialist who oversees lighting programs for LPEA. “Representatives from Lutron Electronics and Louisa’s Electronics will show us all how the latest in lighting controls can benefit any interior space, increasing energy savings 20 to 50 percent.”

The workshop will cover a variety of topics including reliable LED dimming; simple wireless connections for lights, shades and temperature; daylight harvesting; occupancy sensors; building management sensors; and more – all with energy efficiency, safety and comfort in mind.

“I know I say this a lot, but every day, new lighting technology comes online,” said Pierotti. “With this workshop we really want to raise awareness for those who design or install lighting systems. Learning about controls can also be tremendous for physical plant managers who oversee large facilities such as warehouses and office buildings, translating into substantial energy savings.”

Because lunch will be served, those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Pierotti, rpierotti@lpea.coop or 970.382.7770.

