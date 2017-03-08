LETTER: Who is Roderick Long?

Ralph Waldo Emerson and Oscar Wilde notwithstanding, Roderick Long’s opinion piece on Guns and Muslims (Pagosa Daily Post, 6 March 2017) is the best essay I recall seeing on the importance of consistency in how we evaluate our policies. He does an excellent job of laying out the parallels, or better, anti-parallels, in our attitudes towards gun control and restricting Muslim entrants to the United States. Both liberals and conservatives have inconsistent, although diametrically opposed, views on gun control and restrictions on Muslim entry.

Emerson said: “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds…” (This quote is often attributed to Wilde, who actually said: “Consistency is the last refuge of the unimaginative.”) Pretty much the same thing!

They were both referring to the need to adapt. John Kenneth Galbraith put it more directly when he asked advocates of unchanging consistency: “What will you do, Sir, when circumstances change?”

Long was referring to concurrent policies, where the argument for consistency is overwhelming. Who is Roderick Long? May his tribe increase!

Jerry L. Modisette, PhD

Cabezon Canyon