EDITORIAL: Spot Zoning… For a Better Future? Part Two

Read Part One

The Pagosa Springs Town Council met last night for four-and-a-half hours — a regular meeting, plus an executive session, plus a Sanitation District meeting, followed by a lengthy work session — and although the room had been fairly full at the beginning of the meeting, by the end there were only about five of us left in the audience.

I had attended the meeting primarily to gather information for Part Two of this article series — about a proposed zoning change to 3 acres of vacant property just south of the Walmart store. But we were warned by Mayor Don Volger, right from the outset, that the person representing the Enclave at Aspen Village had been unable to attend last night’s scheduled public hearing.

Therefore, the hearing was tabled until next Council meeting.

Obviously, I won’t be able to express my opinion about the Council’s decision on Ordinance 854, “Amending the Official Zoning Map Regarding Property Known as the Enclave at Aspen Village, Except Phase One” — since no decision was made. But I’d still like to discuss some pertinent issues, about that proposed land use action, tomorrow in Part Three.

For today, I can report on a couple of other land use issues. We can hear, for example, a brief report on the status of the burnt pile of rubble in the center of our historical downtown — the remains of what was once the Adobe Building.

Someone with a sense of humor recently scrawled the message shown above onto the outdoor chalkboard previously used by the Bear Creek Saloon, to publicize its “daily specials” prior to the October blaze that destroyed the entire two-story building. I had stopped by the site this past Monday morning to collect photos, to illustrate an “Open Letter to Council” written by local attorney William Hubbard and published in the Daily Post on Monday.

Mr. Hubbard had suggested in his letter that the Town government had an obligation to enforce its nuisance law, and thus encourage the Adobe property owners to clean up the mess.

The burnt remains of the once-prominent building are jointly owned by a condo association, and attorney Duke Eggleston — one of the 16 or so property owners — was present at last night’s Council meeting, to give the Council the following report, and to address the issue of “nuisance” violations.

“I’m not sure, but I think some of our emails have been forwarded to the Council? But I wanted to give the Council the opportunity to ask any question you might have.

“We have a bit of good news, as of today. First, I’d like to reiterate for everybody — we agree that the Adobe is an eyesore, and we’re looking forward to getting it cleaned up as soon as possible. As of an hour ago, we were informed that we have control and access to the site. If it’s still locked up, we don’t have a key, but we were told that we now have control and access to the site. As of today.

“And also, as of an hour ago, we are told that our first [insurance] payment is on its way, so we will have the funds to begin cleanup in earnest. I want everybody to understand that we received our first adjustment letter from our insurance company on February 9, and received a bid to clean up the site on February 16. So while everybody has been looking at it for four months now, we’ve only had information to go on for just a few weeks.

“The bid that the insurance company obtained, for cleanup of the site, was incredibly high, and so we are doing what we think is the only responsible thing, and getting other bids. We are in contact with at least two other environmental contractors, as well as multiple local haulers and contractors who don’t have that kind of license, trying to get them to work together..

“We’ve been advised to re-test the site for asbestos, to see if it’s truly present, and we’re going to do that as soon as possible. Like, now.

“And if we are issued a [municipal] citation, because the Council deems it a nuisance — we can’t control what the Council does, but we can’t go any faster. We are going as fast as we can, now that we have the tools to move forward, and we’re working as hard as we can to do something…”

Mr. Eggleston then invited questions from the Council, and Council member Mat deGraaf asked when the association expected the cleanup to be complete.

“I’d love to tell you that we will start in a couple of weeks. Once we start, we’ve had estimates of 10 days up to 28 days. The initial contractor from Fort Collins gave a scope that included trucking up to a third of the building [remains] to Utah, under asbestos protocol, for what we believe is one wall with asbestos insulation.

“Everybody tells us that’s crazy. So we’re working to reduce that scope. But if we verify that’s what we have to do, then that’s what we’re going to do; we don’t have any choice.

“So I think, at this point, we have identified other contractors who will do it for a much better price. But we’ve also trying to limit that scope, and not spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on something that’s not necessary.”

Mayor Volger thanked Mr. Eggleston for the update, and then noted that — because it was not included on the agenda — the Council would not be issuing a citation at last night’s meeting.

The comment was clearly meant to be humorous, and did indeed elicit polite laughter from the audience.

Other land use issues were discussed much later, during the work session — after nearly everyone in the audience had gone home. The Council wanted to discuss the amount of development fees charged by the municipality for new construction — specifically, the Sanitation District hook-up fees, and the Town’s impact fees. Were those fees discouraging the construction of affordable housing in the community?

And even more specifically: Can, and should, the Town reduce, or waive, those fees for affordable housing projects?

Read Part Three, tomorrow…