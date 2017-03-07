UU Fellowship Considers ‘Soul Journeys’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a program titled “Soul Journeys” with Julie Loar, this Sunday, March 12, for its regular service.

This talk is based on the groundbreaking work of Michael Newton, PhD.

Why are we on Earth? Where do we go after death? Michael Newton is a Master Hypnotherapist who, in his own words, stumbled upon a discovery of enormous import. He realized that it’s possible to “see” into the spirit world through the mind’s eye of subjects in a state of deep hypnosis.

Over decades Newton has taken hundreds of people on journeys into the spirit world.

Some of what these people tell us describe where souls go after death, the ways spirits comfort those left behind, descriptions of spirit guides and the council of wise beings who help us.The essence of the message is that the discovery of what we came to learn in this life is far more impactful than learning about past lives. Julie Loar is an award-winning author who serves as president of the Fellowship’s Steering Committee.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning” and “Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. The The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community.

As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all. Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.