ESSAY: Pagosans Hold Town Hall Meeting… Without Rep. Tipton

By Terry Pickett

On Saturday morning 81 citizens gathered at the PLPOA clubhouse for a Town Hall meeting. Congressman Scott Tipton was invited, but didn’t show.

The participants were mostly Pagosans, but some traveled from Arboles, Chromo, Bayfield, Hesperus, and Durango to participate. None were paid protestors. The climate was respectful and caring – anyone who wanted to convey a question or a point of view to our members of Congress had adequate opportunity to do so.

The assembled citizens were informed, thoughtful and eloquent. Had he been there, Rep. Tipton would have learned a lot about his constituents’ concerns.

These folks had a lot on their mind. Here are some examples:

Be an advocate for freedom of the press — a key component of an informed democracy;

Safeguard the provisions for women’s healthcare;

Preserve our public lands for all citizens;

Welcome and value immigrants to this country;

Do nothing to the Affordable Care Act unless you can demonstrate you will improve it; s

Stop disabling DOL provisions for retirement planning, including the fiduciary rule;

Insure that we are protected from methane emissions and pollution of our rivers and streams;

Adequately fund education and use best available research on learning;

Do not cutback Medicaid funding or make it a block grant to the states;

Investigate Russian tampering with the 2016 election.

A transcript will be sent to the Congressman and to Senators Gardner and Bennet, plus a full recording of the proceedings will be posted on social media.

If you are interested in either or both, drop an email to IndivisiblePagosa@gmail.com