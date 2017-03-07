ESSAY: Pagosans Hold Town Hall Meeting… Without Rep. Tipton

by · March 7, 2017

By Terry Pickett

On Saturday morning 81 citizens gathered at the PLPOA clubhouse for a Town Hall meeting.  Congressman Scott Tipton was invited, but didn’t show.

The participants were mostly Pagosans, but some traveled from Arboles, Chromo, Bayfield, Hesperus, and Durango to participate. None were paid protestors. The climate was respectful and caring – anyone who wanted to convey a question or a point of view to our members of Congress had adequate opportunity to do so.

The assembled citizens were informed, thoughtful and eloquent. Had he been there, Rep. Tipton would have learned a lot about his constituents’ concerns.

These folks had a lot on their mind. Here are some examples:

  • Be an advocate for freedom of the press — a key component of an informed democracy;
  • Safeguard the provisions for women’s healthcare;
  • Preserve our public lands for all citizens;
  • Welcome and value immigrants to this country;
  • Do nothing to the Affordable Care Act unless you can demonstrate you will improve it; s
  • Stop disabling DOL provisions for retirement planning, including the fiduciary rule;
  • Insure that we are protected from methane emissions and pollution of our rivers and streams;
  • Adequately fund education and use best available research on learning;
  • Do not cutback Medicaid funding or make it a block grant to the states;
  • Investigate Russian tampering with the 2016 election.

A transcript will be sent to the Congressman and to Senators Gardner and Bennet, plus a full recording of the proceedings will be posted on social media.

If you are interested in either or both, drop an email to IndivisiblePagosa@gmail.com

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

14Skywerx_240

16PagosaSourceJan8

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Clear
Tuesday 03/07
Clear
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid teens.
Clear
Wednesday 03/08
Clear
Sunny. High around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Thursday 03/09
Clear
A mainly sunny sky. High 53F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Friday 03/10
Clear
Mainly sunny. High near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Saturday 03/11
Clear
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wunderground.com