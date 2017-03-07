ESSAY: An Overview of Housing Trust Funds

By Brad Gudzinas

The U.S. is facing an affordable housing crisis. Maintaining housing options to meet a variety of incomes and mobility needs is a quality of livable communities but a challenge for many. More than 19 million low-income households are housing cost burdened — meaning they pay more than 30 percent of their income toward housing. These 19 million households represent nearly one of every six occupied housing units in the United States.

Further, 30 percent of low-income, housing cost burdened households are ages 62 and over. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), there is a shortage of 10 million affordable rental units for low-income households.

Given this acute shortage, policy solutions are necessary to help close this gap. Housing trust funds are one such solution, providing a flexible funding source for governments to support affordable housing.

What Are Housing Trust Funds?

Housing trust funds are publicly funded programs to expand or preserve affordable housing options and address critical housing needs for low-income people. They are funded through a wide variety of mechanisms, such as real estate transfer taxes, interest from real estate escrow accounts, document recording fees, and developer impact fees, as well as from general revenues. Funds pay for the construction, preservation, and rehabilitation of affordable housing.

Potential beneficiaries of these funds include older adults on fixed incomes, people with disabilities, homeless people, and families at or below the federal poverty level. Recipients of trust funds may be for-profit or nonprofit property developers such as housing authorities. This depends on the particular housing trust fund, however, as not all funds support both types of developer recipient.

Further, some housing trust funds allow individual first-time home buyers and tenants to apply. Federal Housing Trust Fund HUD administers the federally funded National Housing Trust Fund, which provides grants to states with the intent of increasing and preserving the supply of rental housing as well as increasing homeownership for low-income families, including homeless families.

HUD uses a formula to distribute funds to grantees. The formula calculation includes four need factors that consider both a given state’s amount of rental housing and the relative number of low-income renter households living in substandard, overcrowded, or unaffordable units. States and state-designated agencies are eligible grantees to receive funds. Each state receives a minimum allocation of $3 million, with at least 80 percent of funds for rental housing. Funds may be used for both new construction and rehabilitation.

The first set of allocations, totaling $174 million, came in 2016, with 35 states and the District of Columbia receiving the minimum of $3 million.

State, County, and Local Trust Funds

In addition to the National Housing Trust Fund, state, county, and local governments have also established their own separate housing trust funds to promote a wide variety of housing initiatives. These funds may promote different housing objectives and receive different funding, such as from federal block grants. According to analysis from the AARP Livability Index, 46 states and the District of Columbia had statewide housing trust funds as of 2016. Four states created housing trust funds from 2015 to 2016.

Additionally, 231 county and 190 local housing trust funds were in place as of 2016. State, county, and local trust funds added more than $450 million in revenue between 2010 and 2012, according to the Center for Community Change. Disbursements may be either grants or loans, and funds are usually leveraged to increase their reach. However, given the large variance in revenue among funds, demand for affordable units may exceed what is available.

A 2016 report by the Center for Community Change found that, while five states collected more than $50 million each, another five had fiscal year 2015 revenues of less than $1 million. Such variations show no apparent relation to population size or housing affordability burden.

More than 400 housing trust funds nationwide provide relief for a wide range of housing issues, including the need for affordable housing for older residents. The creation of the National Housing Trust Fund provides renewed focus, though current funding levels are largely minimal.

The need for affordable housing is significant, while the ability of federal, state, and local governments to serve that need is constrained. Closing the affordable-housing gap should be a top policy priority, and housing trust funds are one tool to help provide a policy-based solution. Sustained funding commensurate with need that does not compete with other housing programs would ensure the effectiveness of the national Housing Trust Fund in expanding and promoting affordable housing.

