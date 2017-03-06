OPINION: Open Letter to Council Regarding the Adobe Building Nuisance

by · March 6, 2017

Dear Mayor and Council Members:

Last October, our Town suffered what could have been a disaster from which the Town would likely not have recovered for a number of years. But for the prompt action of our local fire department, the police department, other fire departments, and many others, the fire at the Adobe Building could easily have spread to other downtown buildings.

What we have now is a pile of burned building materials that has been there far too long. The remnants of the Adobe Building are not just an eyesore, they present a further danger for another fire.

The historical Adobe Building ruins, March 6, 2017. Daily Post photo.

The rumors abound about why the area has not been cleared, as it should have been months ago. Whatever the reason, the time for the Town to take some action to abate this nuisance has long passed.

Chapter 11 of the Town Ordinances defines a nuisance.

Nuisance means any substance, act, condition or use of property declared a nuisance by this Code, the municipality or the state that:

(a) Substantially annoys, injures, or endangers the comfort, health or safety of the public;

(b) Threatens the public health, safety and welfare; or

(c) Is prohibited by statute, ordinance, or administrative regulation.

The Ordinances provide ample authority to abate this nuisance. Please familiarize yourselves with Secs. 11.2.4 through 11.2.8 of the Town Ordinances.

The Town has the authority to clean up this nuisance and create a lien on the property so that the Town will not lose money by taking the necessary action to do what needs to be done.

Please take action to abate this nuisance as soon as possible. This pile of rubble, which could burn again, presents a serious danger to our Town.

The article in the Pagosa Springs SUN last week simply tells us that without something being done, the SUN will be able to reprint that article every week for a long time, without any changes. There are companies that abate asbestos. There are companies that demolish buildings. Getting rid of this eyesore and danger to our community can be accomplished.

It is past time for the Town to act.

Thank you.

Sincerely,
William L. Hubbard
Pagosa Springs

