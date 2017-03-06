EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It… Part Eight

Read Part One

Back in October, when Colorado was considering a proposed constitutional amendment that would have greatly increased income tax obligations for the vast majority of our citizens — to fund something called ColoradoCare — I wrote an editorial that referenced the concept of “inertia.” I was talking mainly about “political inertia,” but decided to use an illustration drawn from the realm of “science.”

I suspect the same illustration might also work well for today’s installment about the Town government’s spending priorities.

For centuries, a certain class of intellectuals — known nowadays as ‘scientists’ — have struggled to explain why some objects move from Point A to Point B, while other objects just sit there, at Point A… steadfastly refusing to move.

A clever Englishman named Issac Newton attempted to explain both situations with a single mathematical stroke, in his 1687 paper entitled Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica. He used the term “inertia” (a Latin word for “laziness”) to label a mysterious “innate force” contained within each and every object, causing it either 1) to sit there like a bump on a log, and remain that way indefinitely… or alternately, 2) to continue rushing headlong, in a straight line in whatever direction, until it bumped into a log… or anything else that might deflect it, or bring it to a halt.

As Sir Issac explained it, things that sat still, tended to keep sitting still — while things that were moving, tended to keep moving. That was his basic theory. He wasn’t actually able to explain why this was the case; he simply called it his ‘First Law of Motion’ and left it at that. His clever theory is still taught in school, although it fails to explain, among other things, the expanding, accelerating universe.

Nor does it sufficiently explain human behavior, such as the tendency of people to suddenly move from Dallas to Pagosa Springs, and then stop.

Politics has its own inertia, and while we can’t explain it, we can at least admit that it exists. Take, for example, the politics of government spending. When a government has money — as it inevitably does, even if it has to borrow it — it will tend to keep spending it in the same way, and on the same options, as it did last year, and the year before that.

This tendency, we can designate as ‘The First Law of Government Spending.’

The manner in which a government spends, and keeps on spending, depends to a large degree upon the particular set of employees at work within that government. If a government has hired an employee to do Job A, we can be reasonably sure that Job A will continue to be a priority, for many years to come. If another job needs to be done — Job B — but the government has no employee hired to handle that job, then we can safely assume that Job B will never get done.

We could look, for example, at the Town of Pagosa Springs, and the way that particular government has been spending our taxes over the past decade.

I spent a pleasant evening, this past weekend, looking through the Town budgets from the years 2006 through 2016 — looking for evidence of the ‘First Law of Government Spending.’ (When you have a theory, you always look for evidence that proves your theory.) I wanted to see how this law has been playing out, in terms of Town priorities. Over the past couple of years, the Town has officially adopted a select set of “Goals and Objectives,” and also has agreed to cooperate with Archuleta County on a related set of shared priorities. (You can read about those Goals here.)

We began this article series by considering comments made during a “San Juan River Master Plan” meeting attended by 50 or so interested citizens. The meeting had been called for the purpose of getting public feedback on the Town’s Comprehensive Plan update, and in particular, on the recreational future of the San Juan River corridor — a section of river that has attracted a rather large amount of staff times and effort over the past decade. The generally accepted assumption is that tax money spent on recreation and tourism — as part of a larger “economic development” effort by local governments — will make Pagosa into a “better place.”

This “better place” idea is vaguely defined as “having more available jobs that also pay higher wages.”

According to published Town budgets, our municipal government spent a sizable amount of tax revenues on recreation and tourism during the past ten years. If you add up the money spent between 2006 and 2016 by the Town Recreation Department, Parks Department, Tourism Board and Community Center, you will get a figure that totals approximately $20.4 million.

This spending is facilitated by a number of full- and part-time Town employees.

You might also find, as you look through the published budgets, that — way back in 2007 — the Town had plans to hire a part-time employee called an Affordable Housing Director. The Town was well aware of our housing problems, but for some reason, this position was never filled, and as far as I can tell, the Town no longer has any such position available.

According to my pocket calculator, the Town spent — between 2006 and 2016 — a total of about $39,500 on “affordable housing.”

The Town’s “economic development” efforts did indeed bring about certain changes to our community. As a friend wrote to me over the weekend, the Riverwalk trail — now stretching from Town Park to Yamaguchi Park — makes for a very pleasant stroll, when you get off work and feel the need for a bit of exercise. And that’s only one of the numerous recreational and tourism amenities put in place during the past decade.

But I have to wonder. In general, how did that $20.4 million, spent on recreation and tourism, pan out for Archuleta County’s working class?

In 2006, Archuleta County had 6,186 people employed in the workforce. (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.)

In 2015, Archuleta County had 5,820 people with jobs. According to my pocket calculator, we have apparently lost 6 percent of our available jobs since 2006.

During that same time period, the cost of rental housing has climbed well beyond what might qualify as “affordable” for working class individuals or families — while the hourly wages paid by local businesses have scarcely increased at all.

Part of the problem is inertia. It’s terribly hard to change your political direction, when you’re dealing with a well-staffed bureaucracy.

But I’m an optimist. I believe it’s possible… if we are willing to speak up… and ask for a change.