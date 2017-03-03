Tickets for Dweezil Zappa Concert Go on Sale Today

Perhaps the only person suited to truly carry on the tradition of Frank Zappa’s unique music is his son, Dweezil Zappa, and the son now continues the legacy of the father with “Fifty Years of Frank,” coming to the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College on August 10, 2017.

Tickets are set to go on sale at today Friday, March 3, at 10am.

An accomplished musician who picked up his first guitar at age 6, Dweezil Zappa keeps his father’s music alive while making it his own. Beyond being raised in a musical household, Zappa embraced the trailblazing guitar styles of Eddie Van Halen and Randy Rhoads early on, which set the stage for his own revered guitar work. Dweezil Zappa made his first recording (under the tutelage of Van Halen) when he was 12 years old.

Always pressing the limits, Zappa draws his listeners into his intimate and multifarious musical world. He’s currently touring with what he says is “the best version of the band. We are able to tackle any vocal scenario as well as the hardest instrumental passages.”

Beyond Zappa (lead guitar, vocals), the band features Scheila Gonzalez (sax, keys, vocals), Ryan Brown (drums, vocals), Kurt Morgan (bass, vocals), Chris Norton (keys, vocals), David Luther (baritone sax, rhythm guitar, lead vocals) and Cian Coey (lead vocals).

Tickets for Dweezil Zappa: “Fifty Years of Frank” ($39-$46) are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com or call 970.247.7657, or visit the Ticket Office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th St. and Main Ave., Downtown Durango. All sales final.

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season in 2017, the Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multi-use performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College. Its ability to bring a diverse spectrum of shows to Southwest Colorado is made possible through a partnership with the college, a state-supported, independent institution of higher education, and through financial and in-kind contributions from generous members of the community.