Sign Up to Host a Cyclist in June

Ride the Rockies will celebrate their 32nd anniversary and stay over in Pagosa on Sunday, June 11.

The Bicycle Tour of Colorado will celebrate their 23rd anniversary and they have chosen Pagosa Springs as the start and finish town for their loop tour. They will stay over in Pagosa on Saturday, June 17 and return to Pagosa on June 24.

The Pagosa Springs Chamber is looking for people that would like to host a cyclist in their home for either bike tour – June 11 or June 17. The host house would be responsible for pick-up and delivery of the cyclist to the High School.

Please note that you may need a way to transport the rider’s bike if they do not want to leave it at the bike security station that has been set up at the High School. You can plan with the cyclist some time to spend at the Party in the Park, dinner out, or perhaps dinner at your home.

Other than transportation and a room and bathroom (with shower) facilities, there are no big responsibilities and the free time is for the host and the cyclist to decide. This part of the bike tours are often the most fun for the riders and they get a great insight into our community. If you would like to participate in this program, please contact Mary Jo at the Chamber at 264-2360.

Several requests have been made of community organizations and responses and due dates are around the corner. Here are some important dates for community agencies. The Denver Post Community Foundation Grant Application is due Friday, March 10. The grant should outline the needs of the specific program benefiting recreation and/or youth education in the community. If your organization has not received the grant information and you are interested in applying, please contact the Chamber immediately to receive the documents.

There are also volunteer opportunities for nonprofit agencies to make some money through food booths or program volunteering. You can run a food booth at one or both of the tours. The requests for space will be fulfilled on a first come first served basis. Booth applications can be obtained by contacting director@pagosachamber.com to have one sent to you. These food booth applications are due Monday, March 13.

If you don’t feel that you can run a food booth but would like to participate in either tour in a volunteer capacity, there are many jobs that need filling such as assistance with trash and recycling, the beer garden, parking and directional assistance and more.

Please contact the Chamber if you individually, your family, or your group, would like to assist.