Pagosa Police Department Announces Crosswalk Enforcement Effort

Members of the Pagosa Springs Police Department will be conducting multiple designated crosswalk enforcement campaign(s) during the upcoming weeks.

Enforcement areas will target all of the designated crosswalks between the 100 and the 800 blocks of Pagosa Street and San Juan Street (Highway 160). This mission is in direct response to citizen complaints of vehicle operators failing to yield for pedestrians in the crosswalks downtown.

Due to the large number of pedestrians crossing the highway downtown there is an increased danger of pedestrians being struck by motorists failing to observe the state law requiring them to yield the right of way.

Colorado State law (Colorado Revised Statute (CRS): 42-4-802. Pedestrians’ right-of-way in crosswalks; Model Traffic Code (MTC): 802) requires:

(1) When traffic control signals are not in place or not in operation, the driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way, slowing down or stopping if need be to so yield, to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within a crosswalk when the pedestrian is upon the half of the roadway upon which the vehicle is traveling or when the pedestrian is approaching so closely from the opposite half of the roadway as to be in danger.

(2) Subsection (1) of this section shall not apply under the conditions stated in section 42-4-803.

(3) No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and ride a bicycle, ride an electrical assisted bicycle, walk, or run into the path of a moving vehicle that is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard.

(4) Whenever any vehicle is stopped at a marked crosswalk or at any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection to permit a pedestrian to cross the roadway, the driver of any other vehicle approaching from the rear shall not overtake and pass such stopped vehicle.

(5) Whenever special pedestrian-control signals exhibiting “Walk” or “Don’t Walk” word or symbol indications are in place, as declared in the traffic control manual adopted by the department of transportation, such signals shall indicate and require as follows:

(a) “Walk” (steady): While the “Walk” indication is steadily illuminated, pedestrians facing such signal may proceed across the roadway in the direction of the signal indication and shall be given the right-of-way by the drivers of all vehicles.

(b) “Don’t Walk” (steady): While the “Don’t Walk” indication is steadily illuminated, no pedestrian shall enter the roadway in the direction of the signal indication.

(c) “Don’t Walk” (flashing): Whenever the “Don’t Walk” indication is flashing, no pedestrian shall start to cross the roadway in the direction of such signal indication, but any pedestrian who has partly completed crossing during the “Walk” indication shall proceed to a sidewalk or to a safety island, and all drivers of vehicles shall yield to any such pedestrian.

(d) Whenever a signal system provides for the stopping of all vehicular traffic and the exclusive movement of pedestrians and “Walk” and “Don’t Walk” signal indications control such pedestrian movement, pedestrians may cross in any direction between corners of the intersection offering the shortest route within the boundaries of the intersection while the “Walk” indication is exhibited, if signals and other official devices direct pedestrian movement in such manner consistent with section 42-4-803 (4).

(6) Any person who violates any provision of this section commits a class A traffic infraction.

Fines: CRS 42-4-802(1): $30.00+ (Surcharge) $2.50+ (Surcharge) $7.00 & 4 Points

MTC 802(1): $30.00+ (Surcharge) $7.00 & 4 Points

Enforcement procedures will use a police officer in civilian clothes as a pedestrian utilizing the crosswalks, uniformed officers will take specific enforcement action for those drivers who violate the state law, and citations will be issued for the violation.

Our intention is to enhance awareness in our community concerning pedestrian safety, and to warn drivers of the significant risks of pedestrian and vehicle collisions.