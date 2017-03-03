OPINION: The Killer Instinct of Donald Trump

President Trump gave his first speech before a joint session of Congress last night and it was, by nearly all accounts, a great speech — one that many are saying was perhaps the speech he should have given at his inauguration. Who knows, and who cares? The inauguration is — by current American history standards — ancient history, and who cares about ancient history?

Not many, apparently.

The bottom line is that President Trump took the high road and in so doing, he once again seized the initiative, the momentum, and controlled the news cycle again, which is what he does best. Democrats who don’t like anything he proposes are going to have a hard time convincing most Americans of that, and Republicans who don’t like anything he proposes are going to be in the same situation—and what that means is that they (particularly Congressional Democrats and Republicans) are heading into a trap when the next election comes around in 2018 — and many of those who won’t cooperate with President Trump’s agenda are going to find themselves out on the street, so to speak, as Trump and his people expose them as do-nothings.

That President Trump hit a four-run homer with his speech is not my point at the moment. My point is about the future of political outsiders ascending to the office of the Presidency.

Oprah Winfrey made news today saying that she has not ruled out running for President in the future — and she shouldn’t. Like her or not, Winfrey is one of the greatest modern success stories in American history, and she has proven her broad capability to attain fantastic results for herself and her vast business operations. She joins so many others who might also be viable Presidential candidates, where in the past they might not have been.

The possibility of outsiders successfully running for, and winning, the American Presidency is now possible because Donald Trump did it. Not too many people talk about this, but the reality is that Donald Trump shattered the so-called glass ceiling which has logistically and financially been an unbreakable barrier to the Presidency for a person operating outside of the political establishment.

Now Trump, as we know, is a truly unique personality. He admitted at the outset of his entry into the campaign that politics “is an ugly and disgusting thing” and he proved that he had the temperament to survive within it and play far harder ball than anyone else inside it and so he won with his message.

On occasions far too numerous to count, Trump wreaked havoc on standards of decorum and engaged his opponents fiercely, entertainingly, and right to their face — and the people loved it. Liberal activist and pundit Michael Moore was absolutely correct when he said many months before the election that Donald Trump was going to win, and his election would constitute “the Biggest F–k You” that the American people could give their political representatives. And so it was.

Now, to all these other private people — the Oprah Winfreys, and numerous others — yes, Trump has made it possible for them to run and win. But one must not only have a strong, simple, and winning message, but one must also be willing to scratch out the eyes of their opponents in a convincing way, which is the second important lesson that Donald Trump taught.

Frankly, I think when most outsiders really look at what it takes to actually become an American President, when they begin to understand just how cold and heartless they need to be, the crowd of superb potential outsider candidates is going to shrink by a great many. Winning the American Presidency is not a vocation for nice men and women who aren’t absolutely willing to lay waste to their opponents. The history of the American Presidency and its aspirants is full of nice guys and gals (idealistic folks) who got chewed-up and crashed on the side of the road by the rigors of Presidential politics.

The American Presidency is a blood sport and those that aspire to the office need to have a killer’s instinct to succeed.

Would Oprah Winfrey and so many other potential outsider Presidential possibilities be ready to be the ‘killers’ they need to be, to win? I doubt it. Out of 1,000 highly admirable and successful American outsiders on the same level as Oprah Winfrey, I doubt even three of them would have the killer’s temperament required to win the job — and frankly, I don’t even know who those three people might be. The lovable and admirable Oprah Winfrey isn’t one of them — I’m pretty sure of that.

That’s not a knock against her. I think she’s fantastic and she’s done so many great things. But I’d be surprised if she wanted to become the type of person she’d have to become to be elected President of the United States. I just don’t think that’s how she operates and I don’t see any evidence in her life that she would want to operate that way.

Perhaps the only sincerely “nice guy” who ever become an American President was Jimmy Carter, and after the Watergate Era and six years of Richard Nixon, the American people were willing to put in a non-killer like Jimmy Carter. Unfortunately, the political establishment hog-tied him from day one and helped make him a hapless President with an agenda that was dead-on-arrival. The simple fact is that President Carter was too nice of a guy to have any chance of being a successful President. In American politics at the Presidential level, the establishment takes nice guys and gives them the shaft. Why? Because it’s easy, and they can.

Let’s see how Trump responds in the coming days. The establishment is trying like hell to give him the shaft and to kill his agenda. Trump was killer enough to win the Presidency — let’s see if he’s the killer he needs to be to get substantive things actually done for the nation. It isn’t going to be easy.

And let’s just wait and see who actually emerges to run for President in the future from the outsider class. I don’t think there’s going to be too many takers, because it is a truly disgusting and dirty thing. Even a Mark Cuban or Starbucks Howard Schultz would get eaten alive and have their respective hats handed to them.

It’s not anything against these people, I’m just saying that Donald Trump accomplished an extremely difficult task and openly demonstrated for all to see just how tough the task is for a political outsider.