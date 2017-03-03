LPEA Wants to Give You Money

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) is seeking members, or former members, who are due to receive Capital Credits refund monies.

To that end LPEA is publishing in local newspapers, and posting on its website, www.lpea.coop, a public notice naming those individuals or businesses whose Capital Credit money (aka patronage capital) has gone unclaimed because of an invalid address, or whose Capital Credit checks have not been cashed.

The Unclaimed Capital Credits insert will appear in the Pine River Times on Friday, March 10; in the Durango Herald on Sunday, March 12; and the Pagosa Springs Sun on Thursday, March 16.

The notice is now posted on the LPEA website as of March 1.

“This is money that belongs to our members,” said Dennis Svanes, LPEA chief financial officer, explaining that electricity payments made by members in excess of the cost of providing their electric service (called the “margin”) is placed into a patronage capital account in each member’s name. “This capital, along with borrowed funds, is used to finance needed improvements to LPEA’s system infrastructure. The margins allow LPEA to maintain system reliability at its highest level and help keep rates lower. But when we find we have patronage capital in excess of what we need, we refund it to members.”

Annually, the LPEA board of directors determines the amount of patronage capital retired, and most retired capital is typically refunded to members in the November-December billing cycle through billing credits. Checks are issued to those due to receive $100 or more. Since incorporation in 1939, LPEA has refunded nearly $60 million.

To claim funds, individuals and businesses noting their names on the public notice are asked to contact LPEA’s Durango office, 45 Stewart St., Bodo Industrial Park, or call 970.247.5786. Identification will be required to claim the available funds.

Should individuals or businesses listed in the public notice not come forward to receive their funds, the unclaimed monies will be used for educational or charitable purposes as determined by the LPEA board of directors, as set forth in the LPEA Bylaws. Unclaimed Capital Credit funds currently support LPEA’s annual scholarships, as well as contribute to educational and non-profit community projects in La Plata and Archuleta counties.

LPEA, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative established in 1939, provides to its more than 30,000 members, with nearly 42,000 meters, safe, reliable electricity at the lowest reasonable cost, while being environmentally responsible. For further information, contact LPEA at 970.247.5786 or visit www.lpea.coop.