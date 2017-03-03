LPEA Wants to Give You Money

by · March 3, 2017

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) is seeking members, or former members, who are due to receive Capital Credits refund monies.

To that end LPEA is publishing in local newspapers, and posting on its website, www.lpea.coop, a public notice naming those individuals or businesses whose Capital Credit money (aka patronage capital) has gone unclaimed because of an invalid address, or whose Capital Credit checks have not been cashed.

The Unclaimed Capital Credits insert will appear in the Pine River Times on Friday, March 10; in the Durango Herald on Sunday, March 12; and the Pagosa Springs Sun on Thursday, March 16.

The notice is now posted on the LPEA website as of March 1.

“This is money that belongs to our members,” said Dennis Svanes, LPEA chief financial officer, explaining that electricity payments made by members in excess of the cost of providing their electric service (called the “margin”) is placed into a patronage capital account in each member’s name. “This capital, along with borrowed funds, is used to finance needed improvements to LPEA’s system infrastructure. The margins allow LPEA to maintain system reliability at its highest level and help keep rates lower. But when we find we have patronage capital in excess of what we need, we refund it to members.”

Annually, the LPEA board of directors determines the amount of patronage capital retired, and most retired capital is typically refunded to members in the November-December billing cycle through billing credits. Checks are issued to those due to receive $100 or more. Since incorporation in 1939, LPEA has refunded nearly $60 million.

To claim funds, individuals and businesses noting their names on the public notice are asked to contact LPEA’s Durango office, 45 Stewart St., Bodo Industrial Park, or call 970.247.5786. Identification will be required to claim the available funds.

Should individuals or businesses listed in the public notice not come forward to receive their funds, the unclaimed monies will be used for educational or charitable purposes as determined by the LPEA board of directors, as set forth in the LPEA Bylaws. Unclaimed Capital Credit funds currently support LPEA’s annual scholarships, as well as contribute to educational and non-profit community projects in La Plata and Archuleta counties.

LPEA, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative established in 1939, provides to its more than 30,000 members, with nearly 42,000 meters, safe, reliable electricity at the lowest reasonable cost, while being environmentally responsible. For further information, contact LPEA at 970.247.5786 or visit www.lpea.coop.

Share

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

14Skywerx_240

16PagosaSourceJan8

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
11:38 AM MST on March 03, 2017
Expires:
3:30 PM MST on March 04, 2017
Clear
Friday 03/03
Clear
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s.
Clear
Saturday 03/04
Clear
Plentiful sunshine. High 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain
Sunday 03/05
Chance of Rain
Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Partly Cloudy
Monday 03/06
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy skies. High near 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Clear
Tuesday 03/07
Clear
Sunny. High 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wunderground.com