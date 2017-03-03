EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It… Part Seven

Read Part One

My sister Cecilie and I disagreed about interpretations of the Bible, all the way to the Seattle airport — a forty-five minute drive from her suburban neighborhood in Shoreline. I was on my way back to Pagosa; she was on her way to Bible Study.

Cecilie sees Jesus as a religious rebel, fighting for equality and social justice in a society oppressed by a despotic Roman occupation and a corrupt priestly class. Her interpretations of the New Testament reflect that perspective, to some degree.

I was arguing for a somewhat different analysis. Jesus was, in my view of the story, encouraging his followers to let go of any fixation on wealth, status and power, and to seek a kingdom based on tolerance, patience, and selfless service to mankind.

Two reasonable interpretations, I suppose… about events that may or may not have happened 2,000 years ago.

Our perspectives reflect our not-entirely-similar value systems… as we each move through the world as it exists in 2017. Those value systems color the way we view contemporary society… and ourselves… and even the way our memories function.

With that in mind, we’ll return to a joint meeting in 2009 between the Town Council and the Board of County Commissioners, focused on a floundering non-profit organization called the Archuleta Economic Development Association (AEDA). We are listening to County Commissioner John Ransom suggest that, because the AEDA was experiencing a financial meltdown, the taxpayers should step up — courtesy of their elected Town and County officials — to bail out the organization.

“One of the areas that we discussed was the County and the Town getting involved, from a financial perspective, more so than we have in the past. And also, an active group going out, possibly including a County person and a Town person and an AEDA person, and really getting serious about raising the money necessary to run what we think would be a real operation — rather than the bare bones they’ve been having to run off of.”

The people in the room seemed comfortable with the interpretation that the AEDA served some type of important functional purpose, despite of the fact that the group had not really accomplished much at all since helping create the Pagosa Fire Protection District, decades earlier.

At all the AEDA discussions I’d attended during the previous month, no one had ever asked the central question: “Does this group still have a functional purpose?” That question was never asked, I assume, because we had another, even more important, question that had likewise never been asked: “Is growth really beneficial?”

This more important question had never been asked because our local elected leaders operated on the assumption that growth — and only growth — can create the type of town we all truly desire in Archuleta County. So it went without saying, in 2009, that AEDA could play an important role in Archuleta County — based perhaps on the simple fact that the organization’s name included the words “Economic Development.”

And of course, we needed to support it with more tax dollars.

“Economic growth as an essential component to human happiness” is a concept that has guided our entire consumption-driven society for the past century. We have accepted the “truth” that we are happier with bigger houses, fancier cars, more professional looking Little League uniforms, longer vacations to even more remote places, and ever-more-effective diet pills. And the only way to continually acquire these bigger and better things is through a constantly expanding economy.

So we are told. And many believe this interpretation of reality.

Where would we be without economic expansion? Why, we’d be living in a funky little Colorado mountain town destined to remain the way it was when we first moved here. The way it was, when we were first attracted to Pagosa.

After Commissioner Ranson finished giving a rough outline for how the County and Town might rescue the floundering AEDA, Commissioner Clifford Lucero changed the subject slightly.

But he didn’t really change the subject, because the real subject — even though no one would say it aloud — was: “Can we come up with some purpose for the AEDA, to justify its existence?”

“I want to talk about sales tax leakage,” Mr. Lucero began. “We’re losing a lot of money to Walmart in Durango. A lot of money. I think it’s possibly time to put a committee together and go talk to them.

“A lot of people probably won’t agree with me. And that’s okay. That’s why we were elected, because we have our own minds and we make our own decisions. So maybe everyone won’t agree with me. But I think now is a good time to go talk to Walmart.

“We’re losing a lot of money. A lot of sales tax leakage is going over there. And I’d like to hear what the rest of you think about this idea.”

The “we” in this statement — the “we” who is “losing a lot of money” — would be our local governments, losing out on sales taxes paid in Durango. ‘Leakage,’ the commissioner called it.

The folks who would presumably be hurt by the arrival of a Walmart store included locally-owned mom and pop retailers, of which Pagosa then had a fair number.

The Town and County governments had wrangled with differences of interpretation years earlier, when a joint task force brought forth their “Big Box” findings after a year of studying the typical effect of big box retailers on small town economies. That task force had found significant negative social effects resulting from the arrival of big box stores, and had recommended a size cap that would keep the very largest stores from locating here unless they were willing to mitigate some of those negative social effects.

As a result of that study, the Town Council had passed an ordinance that outlined special requirements for any retail store or shopping complex larger than 40,000 square feet. The County did not pass any special regulations.

A couple of years later, the Town turned around and repealed all their special regulations, and opened their arms Big Box stores, on behalf of the entire community.

Walmart has, indeed, arrived. So has Tractor Supply. Consumer items that had once required a trip to Durango, or several minutes of online shopping, became available right here in rural Archuleta County. Our local governments got a nice boost to their sales tax collections; that much is given. If the main goal of economic development is to provide more tax revenues for government bureaucracies, we might very well be on the right track.

But… how did it work out, for Archuleta County’s working class?

