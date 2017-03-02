Public Invited to Town’s Parks & Rec Planning Meeting

As part of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan Update process, the Town Planning and Parks

and Recreation Departments will conduct a public input work session regarding the

Town’s parks and recreational opportunities on Thursday, March 9, at 5:30pm in

the Ross Aragon Community Center senior dining room.

Join us and let your comments, thoughts, and ideas be heard, your input is very

important at this stage of the Comprehensive Plan update process. This public input

work session is one of many public input meetings being conducted as part of the

Comprehensive Plan update process. If you would like to stay up to date on upcoming

meetings, please sign up for free automatic E-Notices on the Town’s webpage.

If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x

221.