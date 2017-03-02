Public Invited to Town’s Parks & Rec Planning Meeting
As part of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan Update process, the Town Planning and Parks
and Recreation Departments will conduct a public input work session regarding the
Town’s parks and recreational opportunities on Thursday, March 9, at 5:30pm in
the Ross Aragon Community Center senior dining room.
Join us and let your comments, thoughts, and ideas be heard, your input is very
important at this stage of the Comprehensive Plan update process. This public input
work session is one of many public input meetings being conducted as part of the
Comprehensive Plan update process. If you would like to stay up to date on upcoming
meetings, please sign up for free automatic E-Notices on the Town’s webpage.
If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x
221.