POEM: Winter Song

by · March 2, 2017

she tried to see him first sending cards
then Facebook however that works
it had been so long
no I don’t know why he broke it off
or maybe she was the one who moved on
both had friends that split along those lines
both assured me
they would be fine

finally I gave her his
number she took a rented car and came back
three weeks later
it was wonderful to see she said
the old pier hasn’t changed at all
money ruined Ocean Boulevard of course but
the Snail and Dove
are right where they ought to be

at some point it’s all academic don’t you think
she said really no more
you’ve all been so nice like family
they had wanted to do another round of chemo
and she simply said no

I knocked with her favorite cake
the apartment like an oven he wouldn’t
see me she said
but I saw him at The Snail and along the beach
the beach houses down by the cove
and Second Street
I saw him as I was driving back home and I
still see him now
and he is never alone

Share

Richard Donnelly

Richard Donnelly lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Classic flyover land. Which makes us feel just a little... superior. Mr. Donnelly's first book is 'The Melancholy MBA,' published by Brick Road Poetry Press in Columbus, Georgia.

Follow:

Please support our advertisers

16JimSmithPagosaProperty

14Skywerx_240

16PagosaSourceJan8

16SanJuanDentalPagPlan

16PhilMcAdams1

Pagosa Daily Post is an online community magazine dedicated to fearless, honest news reporting... about events, people and issues in Pagosa Springs, Colorado... and the world. Contact us at 970-236-6116 or pagosadailypost@gmail.com

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday 03/02
Clear
Sunny. High 41F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Friday 03/03
Clear
A mainly sunny sky. High 46F. Winds light and variable.
Clear
Saturday 03/04
Clear
Mostly sunny skies. High 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 03/05
Partly Cloudy
Sunshine in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly Cloudy
Monday 03/06
Partly Cloudy
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High near 40F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wunderground.com