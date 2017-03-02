POEM: Winter Song
she tried to see him first sending cards
then Facebook however that works
it had been so long
no I don’t know why he broke it off
or maybe she was the one who moved on
both had friends that split along those lines
both assured me
they would be fine
finally I gave her his
number she took a rented car and came back
three weeks later
it was wonderful to see she said
the old pier hasn’t changed at all
money ruined Ocean Boulevard of course but
the Snail and Dove
are right where they ought to be
at some point it’s all academic don’t you think
she said really no more
you’ve all been so nice like family
they had wanted to do another round of chemo
and she simply said no
I knocked with her favorite cake
the apartment like an oven he wouldn’t
see me she said
but I saw him at The Snail and along the beach
the beach houses down by the cove
and Second Street
I saw him as I was driving back home and I
still see him now
and he is never alone