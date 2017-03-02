POEM: Winter Song

she tried to see him first sending cards

then Facebook however that works

it had been so long

no I don’t know why he broke it off

or maybe she was the one who moved on

both had friends that split along those lines

both assured me

they would be fine

finally I gave her his

number she took a rented car and came back

three weeks later

it was wonderful to see she said

the old pier hasn’t changed at all

money ruined Ocean Boulevard of course but

the Snail and Dove

are right where they ought to be

at some point it’s all academic don’t you think

she said really no more

you’ve all been so nice like family

they had wanted to do another round of chemo

and she simply said no

I knocked with her favorite cake

the apartment like an oven he wouldn’t

see me she said

but I saw him at The Snail and along the beach

the beach houses down by the cove

and Second Street

I saw him as I was driving back home and I

still see him now

and he is never alone