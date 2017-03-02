EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It… Part Six

Read Part One

From a November 2014 article by Jonathan Thompson, in the High Country News:

“Denver is now one of the most vibrant cities in America. That it’s also becoming out of reach for everyone but the “have-a-lots” shouldn’t be a surprise. After all, when we revitalize a place, we’re trying to increase its value, or gentrify it. But we’re also trying to retain or inject new vitality into the place, and diversity is a critical ingredient of vitality. Yet gentrification erases diversity. It’s a quandary in which many a community has found itself… and few have figured out how to solve.

“It’s tempting to simply throw up one’s arms and let the market figure it out. Developers will respond to demand by building more housing, which will then lower prices, right? Great in theory, but it rarely works that way, since developers are building new housing not in response to demand, but in response to high prices — more than 25,000 housing units have been built near Denver’s light rail lines in the last 15 years, and housing prices have just kept going up. Denver doesn’t just need more housing, it needs more affordable housing, and the free market has no incentive to provide it…”

Yes, it’s tempting to simply throw up one’s arms.

I hear the City of Denver is home to a lot of smart, well-meaning people. I also hear the city’s gentrification problems are getting worse by the day.

What hope do we have, here in poor little Pagosa Springs… to solve a problem that the best minds in Denver… and Durango… and Salida… have been struggling with, unsuccessfully?

Is it likely that our community leadership here in Archuleta County can boldly go where high-salaried planners elsewhere in Colorado have been unable to take us?

For the past week, I’ve been searching in vain for news of a Colorado town that’s triumphantly addressed the gentrification issue… and I’m indeed sorely tempted to throw up my arms. Our state seems to lack any communities that has found a workable, consistent solution to the widening gap, in Colorado mountain towns, between the local working class and the wealthy retirees and second-home owners.

Many towns are grappling with the problem. None seem to be succeeding.

Part of the problem is philosophical. America — and especially, American government — has generally embraced the idea that “more money” is the solution to any social problem, such as a housing crisis. The way to get “more money” is to attract more people — and especially, more wealthy people — to your community, thus increasing the tax revenues flowing into local government coffers.

No one has the courage to seriously suggest that “less money” is a more likely solution to certain problems. (Except maybe a crazy news editor like myself.)

Let’s take a little journey into Pagosa’s past — its recent past — and listen to how our community leaders conceived of our future, when things were looking especially bleak… immediately following a decade of sustained growth, during which the population of Archuleta County had doubled and the economy had blossomed into healthy vibrancy.

Into the illusion of healthy vibrancy, that is.

The year is 2009. The setting is Town Hall, and the issue on the table — a table surrounded by Pagosa’s most intelligent elected officials — is the floundering Archuleta Economic Development Association (AEDA).

The community has just been through the most amazing ten years of economic growth in its history… but everyone around the table is feeling desperate about money.

The Pagosa Springs Town Council — seven volunteers from among the residents living within the Pagosa Springs town boundaries — and the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners — three well-paid county residents — are sitting around a table at a Town Hall work session, discussing the future of the local “economic development” organization.

Based on my vague understanding of such things, the AEDA was organized back in the late 1970s with a very definite purpose: to discover the best ways to grow Archuleta County’s economy. The business and community leaders participating in this exciting and ambitious organization had done their homework, and had come to the conclusion that what Pagosa Springs needed most of all was — fire hydrants.

Insurance companies don’t like to insure commercial buildings that have no access to a nearby fire hydrant, so one of the main things preventing business growth here in Archuleta County was, apparently, a shortage of conveniently located hydrants. All of us who live and work within the Pagosa Fire Protection District can thank the AEDA — along with the other cooperating service organizations from that era of Pagosa’s history — for our reasonable fire insurance rates.

But somewhat like a middle-aged man who still remembers fondly his glory days on the high school football team, AEDA had been struggling to find another significant “economic campaign” to throw its middle-aged weight behind.

Once the fire hydrants and Fire Protection District were put in place, the growth of Archuleta County seemingly took on a life of its own — with the population tripling over the next 30 years, without AEDA doing much of anything to help it along. That self-propelled growth was partly the result of Pagosa Springs becoming a retirement community — and partly a result of wealthy out-of-towners cashing in on the inflated equity of their primary homes, to purchase or build second homes in the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

The AEDA didn’t have to sell Pagosa to these newcomers, because they were coming here to escape from exactly the thing the AEDA had been unable to bring about in Archuleta County: namely, a urbanized community. These newcomers came looking for open space, wildlife, mountain scenery and a small town with a small population.

Pagosa Springs grew in spite of the AEDA. In fact, Pagosa grew, at least partly, because of the failure of the AEDA to make Pagosa economically diversified.

These new residents brought their own suitcases of cash with them, so to speak, rather than bringing any kind of sustainable businesses. Following the closing of the sawmills in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Pagosa Springs was left with only three significant industries that could bring money into the local economy: tourism, home construction and real estate. Two of those industries — construction and real estate — had been thriving, due to steadily inflating home prices.

The AEDA talked endlessly about the need to “diversify” the local economy — but quite frankly, there was little they could do to accomplish that goal. Pagosa Springs had located itself in the middle of nowhere, a mere bulge in a two-lane mountain highway — and that made transportation a real problem for manufacturing industries that need to ship material in and finished products out. We had no college to attract young people and intellectuals. The town had no significant artist community that might have played off the Santa Fe art scene, three hours to the south.

Was it any wonder that the AEDA was struggling to pay one half-time employee — while the Pagosa Springs Area Association of Realtors had blossomed from 50 members to almost 200?

