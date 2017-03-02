‘Colorado Creates’ Grant Application Now Available

Guidelines are now available for Colorado Creative Industries’ ‘Colorado Creates’ grant program. The purpose of Colorado Creates, CCI’s largest grant program, is to provide critical financial support that helps non-profit cultural organizations and communities produce and present arts and cultural activities, bringing jobs to their communities and enhancing the quality of life.

“These grants support the arts organizations and artists who are critical to Colorado’s economy,” said Margaret Hunt, Director of Colorado Creative Industries. “By investing in this sector’s vitality, the state builds its reputation as a premier creative hub and reaps significant economic returns.”

For the current fiscal year, a total of 180 grants were awarded in 47 counties across the state totaling $1.3 million, an increase from the 162 grants awarded the prior year. The agency’s grants benefit both small and large communities, and 47% of grant funds were awarded in towns and cities located outside the Denver metro area.

Colorado Creates has a two-year grant funding period for successful applicants. Organizations awarded in last year’s cycle are eligible to submit a Mid-Cycle Report instead of a full application. Those reports are due by 4pm on Thursday, April 20, 2017. View a list of organizations eligible for the second year funding here.

All other applicants will complete the full Colorado Creates application, which is due by 4pm on Thursday, June 1, 2017 for programs and activities occurring during the two-year period between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2019. Eligible applicants can review the guidelines and application instructions for the Colorado Creates full application here.

Grant applicants for Colorado Creates must be Colorado 501c3 non-profit organizations or independent components of Colorado public colleges or universities, or government agencies. Applicants must have been providing public arts or cultural heritage programs in Colorado for at least three years by the application deadline and have a minimum cash operating budget of $25,000.

Colorado Creates awards range from $4,000 to $10,000 and are awarded annually on a competitive basis. Proposals are reviewed by panels based on three review criteria:

Artistic excellence and merit of proposed activities

Community involvement and benefit from proposed activities

Implementation capacity, such as effective planning, management, and budgeting of the organization and the project.

Applicants seeking assistance are advised to contact Creative Industries Division counselors well in advance of the application deadline. Prior to contacting a grant counselor, applicants should read the guidelines thoroughly. Both returning and first-time grant applicants will be using an online grant system, and must be registered and approved for eligibility prior to starting the application process. Staff may be contacted at 303.892.3840 or at OEDIT_CreativeIndustries@state.co.us.

Creative Industries staff has developed a resource handbook to assist with the application process. Online tutorials and staff assistance will also be available. Updates will be posted on www.coloradocreativeindustries.org.

Colorado Creative Industries, Colorado’s state arts agency, is a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT). Established to capitalize on the immense potential for our creative sector to enhance economic growth in Colorado, the mission of Colorado Creative Industries is to promote, support and expand the creative industries to drive Colorado’s economy, grow jobs and enhance our quality of life.